A Maryville lawyer is again facing discipline from the Tennessee Supreme Court.
Charles David Deas on Tuesday received a Public Censure from the court’s Board of Professional Responsibility, the board announced in a Thursday press release.
The release states Deas deposited his own funds into a trust fund account in order to issue a cashier’s check from the account, a violation of a safekeeping funds rule. His action resulted in potential harm to his clients, the release states.
“Mr. Deas also failed to adequately protect the bank checks for his trust account, and he failed to have proper procedures in place to make sure his assistant was in compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct, in violation of Rule 5.3 (nonlawyer assistance),” the release states.
With his acts, Deas not only violated Rule 1.15, but also 5.3 pertaining to nonlawyer assistance, the release states.
A Public Censure acts as a rebuke and warning to an attorney, but does not prohibit them from practicing law.
The Supreme Court temporarily suspended Deas in October after he “posed a a threat of substantial harm to the public, and a substantial concern had been raised regarding his ability to currently practice law,” according to a release issued then.
According to previous reporting by The Daily Times, Deas’ law license was suspended in both 2006 and 2017 after he he failed to respond to the board about complains of misconduct and pleaded guilty in Knox County to charges of obstructing a roadway and possession of a firearm while under the influence, respectively.
The Daily Times reported then that Deas already had been censured multiple times by the board, with one resulting from two prior Blount County DUI convictions in 2005.
