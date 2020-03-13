In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday, March 13, declared a state of emergency and closed courts in the state in most instances.
Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins declared a state of emergency that suspended most in-person court proceedings in all state and local courts from Friday,March 13, through March 31, subject to specified exceptions.
The emergency declaration gives the presiding judge or their designee the authority to determine how court should be conducted for any in-person case held under the exceptions.
“Other exceptions to the suspension of in-person court proceedings must be approved by the Chief Justice,” according to the notice. “Any permitted in-court proceedings shall be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers, and other necessary persons, as determined by the trial judge.”
The order also encourages judges and court clerks to limit in-person courtroom contact by using remote technology such as teleconferencing, email and video conferencing.
Any Tennessee state or local law that impedes a judge’s or court clerk’s ability to use the remote technologies to limit in-person contact is suspended until March 31, the order states.
“If it becomes necessary to close judges’ offices or court clerks’ offices during the period of suspension, these offices shall remain accessible by telephone and email to the extent possible during their regular business hours. If available, drop boxes should be used for conventionally filed documents,” the order states.
