Tennessee’s employment situation improved again in October as the statewide jobless rate dropped for the fifth consecutive month, the state the Department of Labor & Workforce Development (TDLWD) announced Thursday.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.2% for the month. County totals were not included in the TDLWD announcement.
October’s rate is 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the previous month’s rate. Looking back one year, Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 7.8%, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the current rate.
This is the lowest unemployment has been in the state since March 2020, which was the last month before COVID-19 business closures impacted Tennessee’s economy. Then, the rate was 4%, just 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the state’s latest statistic.
Tennessee employers added 6,800 nonfarm jobs across the state between September and October. The manufacturing sector experienced the largest increase in jobs, followed by the professional and business services sector and the mining, logging, and construction sector.
Between October 2020 and October 2021, the number of nonfarm jobs across the state increased by 80,700. The leisure and hospitality sector accounted for the largest number of new jobs. The professional and business services sector saw the next highest increase, followed by the trade, transportation and utilities sector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.