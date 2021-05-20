Tennessee's unemployment rate showed a small decrease of 0.1% and hit 5% at of the end of April, according to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
The state saw an increase of 9,800 jobs between March and April. The retail trade sector has the largest amount of new jobs.
The unemployment rate dropped by double digits from 15.8% in April 2020, when unemployment rates were at their highest due to COVID-19. Between April 2020 and April 2021, there were 287,400 jobs added statewide.
Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 6% in March to 6.1% in April.
The state will release the April county unemployment rate on May 27.
