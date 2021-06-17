Tennessee's unemployment rate remained the same as the previous month at 5% at of the end of May, according to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
The state saw an increase of around 5,000 jobs between April and May, with professional/business services, leisure/hospitality and financial activities sectors seeing the largest number of new jobs.
The unemployment rate dropped 4.6% from the rate in May 2020. The state's highest unemployment rate in history was 15.8% in April 2000. Between May 2020 and May 2021, there were 231,500 jobs added statewide.
Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased 0.3% from April to May's rate of 5.8%.
The state will release the May county unemployment rates on June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.