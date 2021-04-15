Even with the addition of 15,000 jobs in March, Tennessee's unemployment rate showed a small increase of 0.1% and hit 5% as of the end of the month, according to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
The unemployment rate is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, increasing from 4% in March 2020 to 5% in March 2021. There are still 84,300 fewer jobs than the same time last year, however.
Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped in March to 6% from 6.2% in February.
The state on April 22 will release the unemployment rate for each county in March.
