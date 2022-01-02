As the new year begins, Blount County’s COVID-19 outlook is a grim one, according to the most recent data by The New York Times.
The newspaper, which compiles statistics for every county in the nation using local government data and the Our World In Data project, reported in its roundup of Blount numbers on Friday that “cases have increased recently and are extremely high. The numbers of hospitalized COVID patients and deaths in the Blount County area have also risen. The test positivity rate in Blount County is very high, suggesting that cases are being significantly undercounted.”
At Blount Memorial Hospital — which provides a daily COVID snapshot on its Facebook page, a practice that resumes this week after a holiday break — Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore told The Daily Times last week that local health care officials are seeing exactly that.
“While I can’t say that any Blount County virus has been genotyped, I am convinced that the dominant form of the virus in our community right now is omicron, although we also are pretty sure we’re still seeing a fair share of delta variant cases, too, based on our hospitalizations,” Naramore said. “It’s been a busy couple of days in our clinics and at our testing location, and I attribute some of this to holiday gatherings and celebrations where families gathered indoors without masks, which is typical this time of year. I continue to encourage everyone to continue taking the appropriate precautions, especially as new COVID cases are rising and flu is present in our community.
“Wear masks indoors, practice social distancing and wash your hands. Essentially, know your environment and know the people you’re spending time with — and remember, the best weapon against COVID, and the flu for that matter, is vaccination.”
According to The New York Times data, the daily average of new reported cases as of Dec. 30 was 66 — a 69% increase over a two-week period. The 14-day average of hospitalizations due to COVID grew by 25%, and the number of deaths due to COVID over the past two weeks stood at 40. Naramore believes those numbers will worsen as the omicron variant makes inroads in the area, he said.
“My expectation is that there will be a lot of COVID infections in our community because this (variant) is as contagious as measles,” he said. “While it is contagious and two doses of the mRNA vaccines, without the booster, are largely unprotective against omicron infection, the vaccine does continue to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and death.
“To maximize your protection, I encourage everyone to get boosted with the third dose if you’re eligible and haven’t already done so. The third dose provides significant protection against omicron. While there will be lots of omicron cases in our county, I’m hopeful that our hospital and health system won’t be overrun because to this point,
“Omicron doesn’t cause the severe illness that delta has; however, this does not mean omicron is a benign illness,” he added. “Some people will require hospitalization, and some may still die. We are hopeful it will be significantly less than what we’ve seen to date with delta.”
According to The New York Times, Blount County is currently “at an extremely high risk for unvaccinated people,” a familiar message to the public that Naramore acknowledged is exhausting — for both the general public and for the community’s health care workers who continue to provide patient care under arduous and demanding conditions, he pointed out.
“We know our community is tired of this, and believe me, we’re all tired of it, too,” Naramore said. “As we enter another year, we’re all hopeful to see more of our normal routines return. I would say, though, that the health care workers who have been in this for nearly two years now really deserve a lot of recognition, support and appreciation. If you have the opportunity to thank a health care provider in our community, either in the hospital or a clinic or other medical setting, please take the opportunity to do so.
“COVID has not stopped for any of them and for our hospital system, and I continue to be honored to work with a large number of competent, caring and compassionate individuals that this community is blessed with. Without their diligent efforts, we’d be in a far less desirable position than we are today.”
The biggest token of appreciation the public can show, however, is to continue to practice standard COVID-19 precautions and get vaccinated, Naramore said. To date, according to New York Times data, a total of 25,852 cases have been reported in Blount County since the start of the pandemic, meaning that at least 1 in 5 residents have been infected. The good news: 24,883 of those infected are not classified as “inactive,” or recovered, cases.
“Given the history of this virus, in my opinion, the reality is that we are going to be living with the virus,” Naramore said. “It’s something we’ve been figuring out for the past year or so. Throughout this period of learning, there have been and will continue to be times of confusion and frustration, especially when it comes to how we respond. However, we must all continue to work together to maximize what we’re learning, and we must be patient with each other.
“We are all understandably frustrated with COVID and tired of it, myself included. But, COVID is something our society is going to have to continue to learn to manage and control. I firmly believe we can do this and keep it under control like other illnesses this country has dealt with in the past. We do not have to be defeated by COVID, and we can’t let ourselves think we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.