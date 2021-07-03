This is new, and unwelcome, territory for David Carswell.
“It has been harder than at any point in my career to try to recruit good, quality candidates and get them into our doors to do this job,” the Alcoa police chief said.
In an age where national attention has turned to police brutality and other issues in law enforcement, the Alcoa Police Department and agencies nationwide are struggling to recruit new officers. And not just police, but the first responder realm in general is struggling, Carswell said.
“I heard someone say that the country has been in a nursing shortage,” Carswell said. “Well, we’re definitely on, if not the tip of the iceberg, we’re definitely well established on the iceberg of having a law enforcement shortage.”
In approximately the past year, Alcoa has seen a decline in the number of applicants interested in becoming police officers, according to Melissa Thompson, director of human resources and administrative services for the city of Alcoa.
She said if there was an opening seven or eight years ago, a minimum of around 60-70 people would apply for that one job; that’s down to 25-30 applicants now.
“That’s one of our challenges right there, is trying to increase the interest in individuals who want to be police officers,” Thompson said.
Alcoa just filled three police officer openings, but had three vacancies as of last week; the three recent hirings came out of a 45-applicant pool, Thompson said. A slew of expected retirements, many of which are in police officer positions, will only create more vacancies, officials said.
“We’re a department that’s aging out,” Carswell said. “And that’s a good thing because when you hire people, you invest in them, and they stay with your agency until retirement. And that’s where we’re at.”
Fighting a lack of interest
Officials cited two main reasons for the decrease in applicants: the national stigma surrounding police work and Alcoa’s starting salaries for public safety workers — $36,900 for police officers who come in with no experience and $33,436 for firefighters with no prior experience, Thompson said.
“I think (the salaries are) a contributing factor,” Thompson said. “From looking at it from an HR perspective, starting salary is just one of several things that I think has led to this challenge that we’re facing on the law enforcement side.
“You also have this national stigma of law enforcement (that) has really shifted over the last several years. Just from a climate out there, there are not a lot of individuals who are growing up or graduating high school, going to college (and) thinking, ‘I want to be a police officer.’”
To fight the lack of interest, the city and APD have ramped up recruiting efforts, including the creation of recruitment videos for both the police and fire departments by an outside company to be shared on social media.
The police video, specifically, features Carswell talking about why he joined the police force and other testimonials from Alcoa officers. It implores viewers to “answer the call” of joining the law enforcement profession and APD.
“We’re trying to appeal to people who have thought about it, that maybe feel like it’s a calling in their life and they’re trying to decide, ‘Do I do it or not?’ We’re trying to convince them that if it’s a calling in life, then you need to do it,” Carswell said.
Recruiters also have targeted local colleges to attract graduates who aren’t already on a defined career path. Police representatives have attended job fairs, which Carswell said hasn’t yielded much success, and officers are recruiting personally, too.
“We’re really trying to step outside the box and think about different ways that we can recruit,” Thompson said.
APD chief wants to be competitive, hire local
Another potential draw is a plan is in the works to increase starting salaries for both police and fire employees. That’s important, Carswell said, as there are so many law enforcement agencies in this area.
“I could literally throw a stone in any direction and it would land in the front yard of another law enforcement agency,” Carswell said. “We are all competing for the same candidate pool.
“If we’re not competitive, if we don’t stay competitive with our starting salaries, then that’s also going to have an effect on who’s going to walk through our doors to apply for us,” he added, saying it’s “looking more positive” that APD will be able to increase its salaries enough to compete effectively with other agencies.
Carswell specifically wants to hire local people as officers, those that know Alcoa and Blount County. But APD isn’t getting enough local applicants.
“I would rather hire somebody that has roots in Blount County,” Carswell said. “Because they know where they came from. They know who the people are. And as a community policeman, when you know your neighbor, when you know the kids, when you know the cars, when you know the vibe of your community, then that’s half the battle right there.”
Thompson said recruiters must not only get the word out about the positives in working for APD, but also tap into what members of the new generation want in a career. And one advantage Alcoa has, according to Carswell, is its benefits; he said the city “sets the bar” in that area, and that it can make up for salary discrepancies.
“We do want to be that employer of choice, so we are always open to new ideas and are always looking for ways to improve what we are doing,” Thompson said.
“We have a great, wonderful team of law enforcement officers that work for Alcoa,” she added. “They have a lot to offer in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.