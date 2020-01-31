Judges for the final round of the Amazing Maryville High School “Shake” didn’t make it easy Friday morning, Jan. 31, peppering students with questions such as how they plan to make a difference in the world and what America’s posture should be for overseas intervention, politically, economically and militarily.
The four Maryville juniors who had the top scores after three rounds the previous evening didn’t make it easy for the judges, either.
They had to analyze the results multiple ways to determine the winner, moderator Hank Brown, account lead for USCYBERCOM, told the competitors.
Calista Jones won first place and Eden Bollschweiler second, with plenty of praise from Brown and the judges for runners up Lander Sartin and Abby-Noelle Potter.
After six years of her students competing to show poise and passion in professional communications, teacher Penny Ferguson said, “I think the kids get better and better.”
Four rounds, two days
The Sixth Annual MHS “Shake” began Thursday night, Jan. 30, with 32 sophomore and juniors in a quick networking round with local business leaders, judges, teachers and others.
Before the winners were announced Friday, the girls agreed that in addition to the final round the first was the toughest, when they had only a short time to make a first impression.
Lander found the “Shark Tank”-style pitch in round three the most difficult, but Calista said she had fun with her choice to take a comedic turn in round two, opting to make the topic for her extemporaneous speech why she thinks dinosaurs don’t exist.
All agreed that the experience made them more confident, and that’s one of the goals of the program Ferguson brought to MHS from the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta.
This year’s finalists said despite some stress in the competition, the enjoyed the conversations.
“It proved to me that I can talk to people who aren’t my age,” Calista said.
“I learned that people are less scary than I make them out to be,” Abby-Noelle added.
Lander agreed, “Talking to people is a lot more fun than we think it is.”
During the final round Calista appeared confident from the start. When state Rep. Bob Ramsey asked about a time when she realized, “this is what I’m made for,” she told him about the first time she danced a lead role in a ballet at age 12. “Whenever I took my final bow I knew that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” she said.
The students sometimes took time to pause and reflect before answering.
When Ramsey asked about something that was unexpectedly meaningful, Lander recalled, “Every Saturday morning my dad makes the largest Southern breakfast, with biscuits, gravy, eggs, bacon, and every so often I leave for a week or two and I don’t get it, and I forget how much it means to me and how much I love to have that family time.”
Eden’s answer to the same question described the impact of living within walking distance of the park and schools. “It instilled in me a great value of community,” she said, along with knowledge of how to navigate the town before she started driving. “Walking for me, it made me feel I had authority in my city and I was able to get places and have self-efficacy and know my community better.”
Abby-Noelle handled the judges with good humor. When state Sen. Art Swann arrived late at the beginning of her interview, following an alarm clock mix-up for the 7 a.m. session, the teen greeted him with, “Don’t worry, I’ll take it easy on you.”
David Jennings, assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, warned her that he had the toughest question before asking about political, economic and military intervention overseas, “solving the world’s problems,” he summarized. “Okay, just give me about two minutes and I’ll get it all done,” she began.
Ferguson said the initial grant funding she received to launch the competition had run out this year, but more than a dozen individuals and organizations chipped in to cover the costs and keep the “Shake” going for at least a couple more years.
