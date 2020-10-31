In a year of economic hardship and uncertainty, Blount County residents in need at Christmas still can depend on the Empty Pantry Fund to fulfill its mission of providing food for the holiday season, officials said.
“A need exists, and you can rest assured that the Empty Pantry Fund, even though things may be different, will continue to fulfill this need in our community,” EPF President Lon Fox said.
A total of 1,400 food baskets — which actually are large, sturdy bags stuffed with canned goods and staples, as well as separate bags of items such as potatoes and fruit — will be distributed shortly before Christmas Day. Applications for assistance were accepted during the annual Christmas Clearinghouse in September along with applications for toys through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County.
Changes afoot
At the Oct. 19 virtual board meeting held via Zoom, members discussed some of the changes in the way EPF will operate this year due to the ongoing pandemic. One significant change is that recipients of both food and toys who are able to do so will pick up their packages on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory on a staggered schedule according to last name. Times were given at clearinghouse registration. Masks will be required for all volunteers and are mandatory for all recipients picking up at the armory. Proof of identification will be required for pickup.
Those who are unable to come to the armory still have the option of having their food baskets and toys delivered to their homes as in the past. Volunteers will deliver to shut-ins on Sunday, Dec. 20, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, will not enter the recipients’ homes.
These changes will affect volunteers who have made packing and delivery a part of their Christmas tradition for many years, but opportunities for serving EPF will still be available, Fox said, adding the board is now considering the best way to do so in keeping with CDC guidelines for the safety of both volunteers and recipients.
“We thank all the volunteers for their support, but it’s going to be very different this year,” Fox said.
EPF Vice President and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, added: “We appreciate over the years everybody helping. We have to change this year but we hope to get back to normal in the future.”
More information on how packing and delivery will be done will be released in a subsequent article.
Contents of the baskets will be changing, as well. Whereas in past years, recipients received two 1-pound canned hams, this year they will have a 3-pound ham that requires refrigeration.
“We had to order the 3-pound hams because all of the 1-pound hams were bought during the April/May time period and the producers are having difficulty receiving the tin to can additional hams during this year,” Fox explained. “It actually forced our previous ham supplier out of the 1-pound canned ham business. The cost of the hams and the difficulty of refrigeration may force us to look into an alternative for future years.
“Right now, we are counting on the continued generosity of the community to be able to purchase the food we have already ordered,” he said. “In response to COVID-19, we may have to provide alternative items for items that are no longer available because of supply issues in the marketplace. We are working with our local Kroger store and the Kroger buyer for this region to ensure that our recipients will receive the best basket possible during this pandemic.”
Donations
Donations from the public are more critical than ever this year, Fox said. Like other charities, the Empty Pantry Fund has seen fundraising events canceled: in particular, the annual golf tournament sponsored on its behalf by The Daily Times. The board is currently seeking other fundraising opportunities to offset that loss.
The kickoff balance for 2020 is $36,427.50. In the final listing for 2019 published in January, the carryover balance was reported as $33,977.50, but Fox explained that the increase is due to donations of $2,450 which were postmarked in 2019 but not received until 2020. Acknowledgement of donors was published in January. Today’s listing includes donations received through Oct. 27.
Donations to date include:
• In memory of Dean Stone from a friend, $100
• Charlene and Robert Carter, $50
• Katherine Goodwin and Mark Seder, $100
• Judith Spires, $100
• Porter Class of 1950, $40
• First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, $300
• Anonymous, $500
• In memory of Jean Warren, $200
• Accenture (Your Cause Donation), $2
• William Law, $100
• Wilson Family Giving Fund, $500
• Chicken Salad Chick Customer Donations ($5 coupon books), $2,540
• In memory of our moms, $200
• Your Cause, Accenture Donation, $12
• William Law, $75
• Alcoa Walmart Employees, $1,000
• Joseph Day (PayPal donation), $100
• Casey Young, reoccurring PayPal donation of $25 monthly, $300 to date
• Janice and Robert Allen, $35
• Viola Whitehead, $50
• Maryville Walmart Employees, $500
• The Blackbaud Giving Fund, Accenture, $12
• ENVISION Family Eyecare, $100
• New Providence Presbyterian Women’s Community (PWC) Benefit Sale, $1,300
• Lee’s Famous Recipe, $300
• Tom and Sharon Fesmire, Lee’s Famous Recipe, $300
• In honor of Steve and Ruth West by Ed Mitchell, $100
• In memory of Reverend Stone Carr by Ed Mitchell, $100
• In memory of Paul Bales by Ed Mitchell, $100
• In memory of George Cagle by Ed Mitchell, $100
• In memory of Chief Bruce Hill by Ed Mitchell, $100
• The Daily Times, $500
• Gary and Janice Wade, $100
• New Providence Presbyterian Men (NPPM), $1,000
• John and Karen Kenst, $50
• William Law, $75
