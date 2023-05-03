The concert enjoyed by those at Alnwick Community Center on Saturday afternoon was special for many reasons.
It was the Transformers, for one, a group of female singers formed back in 1988. They first called themselves the coffee cake choir. Founders included the late Don Brakebill; Barbara Grigsby, who helped get it off the ground, is still a member and vocal supporter. Like any longtime organization, membership has ebbed and flowed over the years as new ones arrive and others have departed.
And on Saturday, the talents of Barbara Hensley, a resident of Rockford, were on display. A retired music teacher in Knoxville, she joined the group as pianist more than 20 years ago, taking over as director years later after arthritis set in. It was Grigsby who thought Hensley would fit right into that director role. The group had operated without one for years.
“She never lets anybody go,” Hensley said of Grigsby. “She dug up a job for me and I have been real happy doing it.”
Music has been a lifetime passion her Hensley. That’s quite a few years since she just turned 90, on Valentine’s Day. This dedicated leader was celebrated at the Saturday concert.
“She first came to us sometime after she had retired,” Grigsby said of Hensley. “She just wanted to see what it was all about. She was hooked the first time she came.”
While many older adults aren’t so willing to share their age, Hensley said she doesn’t mind, adding she is proud of reaching that milestone. Her time with the Transformers really started back in 1992 or 1993, Hensley calculated. That would amount to 30 years. She taught music in Knox County Schools for 35 years.
“I didn’t love every day but I loved what I did,” Hensley said.
Grigsby added that Hensley is a person who is loved by all who come to know her. She has not missed many practices or performances. Hensley even had gall bladder surgery recently, but was back after a week.
“She may have skipped one week,” Grigsby said. “She came back as happy as she’s ever been.”
Hensley continues to teach piano lessons. She is also very active in her church and plays the organ on occasion. She can’t go out in public without running into a former student or someone she has met through music, Grigsby said.
This choral group has performed in numerous locales, from churches and senior assistance homes to Dollywood, a riverboat and Biltmore. They meet to practice at Broadway Baptist Church in Maryville, each Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Their set list includes popular songs from the 1950s and 1960s and also patriotic tunes.
Last year, Grigsby and the other members put the word out they were accepting new members. Those who join don’t have to have any formal training, just a love for music and using it to make others happy. Singers have come onboard.
Hensley was pleasantly surprised at the attention she received from her fellow Transformers on Saturday. Grigsby said it was well-deserved.
“Her laughter just fills a room,” Grigsby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.