The Daily Times office will be moving to a new location in Blount County by August.
Stock Creek Properties Partnership recently bought the The Daily Times building at 307 E. Harper Ave. in downtown Maryville for $2.2 million.
Stock Creek Properties, with principals Randy Massey and Joe Zappa, has purchased several other Maryville properties recently and says it is focused on revitalizing the downtown area.
Last year Massey bought the former Ruby Tuesday Headquarters building at 333 E. Broadway Ave., as well as the former Sullivan’s Restaurant building — where Bella restaurant recently opened at 121 W. Broadway Ave. — with partner David Shanks.
“We see a lot of potential in downtown Maryville and are excited to be a big part in making it an even better place to live, work, and play,” Massey said in statement from the company.
Stock Creek said it has no immediate plans for The Daily Times site, which is adjacent to the Maryville-Alcoa Greenway, by the bridge that leads to the Blount County Public Library.
“Our goal is to bring people — both locals and travelers — into downtown Maryville for dining and entertainment, and to create spaces for downtown living and working,” Massey said.
Also currently in the building, with an address of 208 College St., is CrossFit Pistol Creek. Co-owner Trey Jackson said, “CrossFit Pistol Creek is excited for the continued growth of downtown Maryville and looks forward to remaining a part of the growing and vibrant downtown culture.”
Smaller footprint
Daily Times Publisher Bryan Sandmeier said, “We’ve enjoyed our current location next to Greenbelt Park. However, the reality is that we have more space than we use.”
“We stopped printing and packaging within our building approximately 10 years ago, making half of it vacant,” he continued. “We removed the dormant press equipment, and CrossFit Pistol Creek moved in. They’ve been fantastic neighbors.”
Technology improvements also have decreased the newspaper’s space needs. “Now, little space is required to store vast amounts of information and records,” Sandmeier noted. “Invoices are generated and mailed from a mailing center, payments are processed at a regional office, and onsite computer servers are now cloud servers — the list goes on.”
“We’ll locate and design a new workspace that fits our needs, and we’ll continue serving you by providing the most comprehensive package of news, advertising and entertainment information available — in print and online,” Sandmeier said.
Since 1942
From 1883 until 1919, the newspaper was printed at 133 W. Broadway Ave., just west of the Capitol Theatre, according to the archives.
Then it moved to the basement of Proffitt’s Department Store, at the northeast corner of the Broadway Avenue and Cusick Street intersection.
The owner in 1942, Clyde Emert, had the building constructed at 307 E. Harper Ave., and the structure was added to at least seven times over the past 80 years.
Adams Publishing Group purchased The Daily Times in 2016, and an affiliate, APG Real Estate Investments LLC, sold the property to Stock Creek Properties.
Maryville City Manger Greg McClain said, “The Daily Times has been part of the fabric of downtown Maryville since 1883, and it is bittersweet to see them leave the downtown area, but we are happy to hear they will be relocating locally. The Daily Times is the city’s newspaper of record and we are blessed to have them in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.