Heavy storms across Blount County left thousands without power Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12 as wind and rain brought down trees and power lines. The cities of Alcoa and Maryville reported a combined 5,900 customers without power.
Representatives of Alcoa put out a statement on Facebook Thursday afternoon, saying the city was currently experiencing what it called “mass outages.”
“We have several breakers out, multiple power lines down and downed trees and debris from the harsh winds,” the statement said. “We are currently working on these issues and have crews dispatched to several locations. We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work to triage these outages and get power back on.”
A power line across Alcoa Highway near Topside Road briefly interfered with traffic, but Alcoa Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher said electrical crews were able to quickly clear the obstruction.
The Maryville Electric Department reported as many as 400 customers lost power. Electric Deputy Director James Bond said the Department saw widespread outages in Rockford and in the east side of Maryville.
Assenmacher said the storm hit Alcoa much harder.
“We peaked at around 5,500 customers without power at one point, and are back down right now to 3,464,” she said at about 3:45 p.m.
Damage across Alcoa included six broken poles. Downed trees impacted 11 protection devices, cutting off power to many. Assenmacher said the more extensive damage was due in part to the location and size of the Alcoa Electric Department’s service area.
“We have a large service territory and some of the areas we serve have higher elevations where the winds are stronger,” she said.
Alcoa was able to close a breaker later in the afternoon, restoring an additional 2,000 customers to power by 5 p.m.
The storm also caused at least four fires across the county. A representative of the Blount County Fire Protection District said firefighters responded to five calls about fires Thursday afternoon. Three were caused by downed power lines, while a fourth may have been caused by lightning striking a tree.
Representatives of the Alcoa and Maryville Fire Departments as well as the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department said they did not respond to any fires caused by the storm. Maryville Firefighters stood by at one electrical transformer until the electric department arrived.
