A concentrated storm lasting from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning left portions of Blount County flooded and without power.
Crews worked throughout the day on Monday to manage damaged power lines and close roads as floodwaters receded slowly.
Areas prone to flooding in Blount, such as Townsend’s Dark Island, Tuckaleechee Pike and roads near the Alcoa Duck Pond were just a few places where waters rose.
lines, blocked roads
Maryville Utilities experienced around 900 outages by Monday morning, but Director Baron Swafford said most lines were back up by late afternoon and work to reverse the damage from downed trees would be finished by evening.
Swafford emphasized the problem that plagues the county during the rainy seasons: flooding creates soggy ground, trees’ root systems become compromised and they fall.
Most roads were reopened by Monday evening, Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said.
Deputies managed high-water situations as Highway Department crews placed and then removed barriers later in the day.
“That area over there by Melrose Bridge, River Ford ... , it came up quick this time,” Highway Department Superintendent Jeff Headrick said. “We had areas that really came up fast. It was a lot of water in a short period of time.”
Rainwater continue to hamper areas like the UT Institute of Agriculture’s Little River Animal and Environmental Unit off Ellejoy Road. River Ford Road in the area saw its fair share of water overflowing from Little River, causing fallen trees to damage some structures.
Walker Road issue
Neighbors on Walker Road in the southeastern area of the county continue to suffer from patterns of collecting water, even though the area is not designated as a flood zone.
Flooding there is so bad that several neighbors have showed up to County Commission meetings to address the issue.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Blount, those neighbors were set to meet with commissioners and highway department officials in March. But the meeting was called off.
In correspondences with The Daily Times, some neighbors said they called commissioners Monday trying once again to get them to address the issue, which has been increasing in severity over the past two years.
Headrick said he was disappointed the meeting had to be called off, but said he was interested in addressing the issue some other way. “I may have to get creative ... doing some form of Zoom like I’m doing with the Planning Commission or the Board of Zoning Appeals, I don’t know,” he said. “My hopes were to meet in person like normal.”
He said the residents have not been forgotten and that he hated to cancel the meeting. Meanwhile, some Walker Road residents were forced to pump water out of their basements on Monday, while others were facing water deep enough to canoe across on their property.
