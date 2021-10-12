In August alone Blount County’s contracted ambulance service, American Medical Response (AMR), racked up an unprecedented dollar amount in fines: nearly $220,000.
According to area company leaders and Blount County officials, that’s mainly due to wait times at Blount Memorial Hospital, where ambulances had to sit for hours before patients could be served.
AMR was recently struggling with staffing issues, but leaders say they’ve overcome that problem to a degree. AMR recently brought on about 25 new employees since July and changed its shift structure, adapting to changing needs in the county.
COVID-19-related strains on the system mixed with an unusually high call volume recently are pushing ambulance services to the limit, according to Blount AMR Operations Manager Jonathan Rodgers who spoke to the county’s EMS board Tuesday.
AMR — the nation’s largest ambulance company — contracts with Blount for EMS services. Crews are required to make it to calls in a certain amount of time — 10-15 minutes — above a certain percentage of calls each month — 90%. If they don’t meet these requirements, the company is fined.
Fines can accumulate for other reasons as well, like when the Blount system reaches what’s called “Level 0.” That means AMR employees are so busy that there are no ambulances are available to take calls.
According to data provided to board members, AMR hit Level 0 a total of 15 separate times in August. That alone cost the company $110,000 in fines. Between Level 0 incidents and late arrival times, AMR was fined $219,500 for that month, according to records provided to the EMS board.
In July, AMR was fined $118,500. In June, it was fined $93,750, which it has paid.
The high fines are why AMR leaders came to the board Tuesday asking for another waiver of fines. This is the third time in less than 12 months that AMR has asked EMS leaders to look past the contract and waive fines. It came to them in November and then again in December 2020.
Since late 2020, AMR has accrued more than a half million dollars in fines: But because of EMS board votes, it hasn’t actually paid that much.
The company has been using Gov. Bill Lee’s state of emergency declarations — the latest was Aug. 6 this year in Executive Order No. 83 — to justify their requests for fiscal grace.
“We do intend and will agree to exercise ‘best efforts’ to meet all compliance requirements as well as continue to provide all reporting metrics related to these response times as required,” AMR Regional Director Joshua Spencer said in an Aug. 9 letter to Don Stallions, EMS board chair and Blount’s Director of General Services.
Spencer called factors leading to high fine amounts the result of “unusual factors beyond our reasonable control,” citing COVID-19, delays at receiving facilities and reduced staff at hospitals.
All these factors combine justify another waiver, Spencer argued.
EMS board members noted Tuesday that AMR should be required to pay at least a portion of the $219,000 the company owes from August fines.
“I think if we continue to exempt everything it’s not fair to the agencies out there using their supplies and manpower to wait until AMR gets there,” EMS board member and Blount County Commissioner Ron French said. He then proposed they fine AMR $88,000 and forgive the rest of August’s fines. French based this amount on response times more than 18 minutes during that month.
The board agreed with French and unanimously voted to only fine AMR that amount.
Next, they agreed County Mayor Ed Mitchell, BMH CEO Don Heinemann and others need to sit down and discuss what to do about staff shortages at the hospital and the ripple effect those staffing issues are having on the EMS system.
Heinemann is an EMS board member but was not present for Tuesday’s meeting.
There are 11 EMS agencies — mostly police and fire — to which the money from fines is distributed and those agencies are struggling to keep up as well.
Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson said Tuesday his crews are having to serve patients when AMR can’t be there quickly. That hurts the department’s ability to respond, too.
“We had two incidents (in October) when our units were tied up on EMS calls,” Robinson said. “On the first call it was 27 minutes before AMR arrived and on the second call it was 49 minutes. What’s happening is... the other day we had four units tied up. All three stations were tied up on EMS calls. Three of those didn’t have an AMR unit on-scene. That puts us down to two people to take a structure fire.
“We’ve got to fix the issue,” Robinson emphasized.
“It’s not about the money ... Our job is to save lives. The system is failing. We’re failing. I don’t know what. But we got to fix it.”
Heinemann emailed The Daily Times on Tuesday, responding to AMR’s assertion that long hospital wait times are to blame for delayed ambulance response times.
“While we know any disruption in the speed of care has ripple effects, I’m hopeful that these issues will ease as COVID cases drop throughout the region,” he emailed.
According to data provided to the EMS board, the time AMR had to wait at BMH’s ER during the month of August totaled 509 hours, 22 minutes and 18 seconds.
The total for the same month in 2020 was nearly 325 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.