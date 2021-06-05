Donning wetsuits and plunging their goggled faces into the Little River on Friday in Walland gave youngsters a glimpse of biodiversity and the waterway’s importance.
The Litter River Watershed Association’s Stream School was in session Friday for 14 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Blount County, with a similar public session fully booked the next day on “the beach” area at Whispering River RV Resort.
Friday’s group, from Maryville, Alcoa and Walland, started on land with a bird’s-eye view of the watershed, outlined on a raised relief map. With some help, the kids found the source at Clingman’s Dome.
Lydia Turpin, project coordinator for LRWA, then explained how it flows into Fort Loudoun Lake, the Tennessee River, the Ohio River and Mississippi River as the water makes its way to the ocean.
The elementary and middle school students became naturalists on a short nature walk with Andrea Ludwig, an LRWA board member and associate professor of ecological engineering at the University of Tennessee. The children spotted cicada exoskeletons, netted a moth in a meadow and used guide books to identify plant species as Ludwig and Turpin talked about the ecosystem centered on the river.
Keep Blount Beautiful staff gave a miniature view of how pollutants can make their way into the watershed, with construction paper strips simulating trash, food dyes for oil and fertilizer, dish soap symbolizing runoff from car washing and chocolate sprinkles as dog droppings.
Spray bottle “rain” washed them from an EnviroScape town model into the waterways and groundwater reservoir below.
“Oh my gosh, it’s so disgusting,” said one of the girls in the group.
Next, Jon Michael Mollish, a Tennessee Valley Authority fisheries biologist, showed how to net samples from the river so they could then scoop out and examine macroinvertebrates. “This is real life I Spy,” he said, referring to the popular children’s game.
Showing them a dragonfly larvae, he said, “They are the baddest bugs in the stream. They eat anything.”
Derek Wheaton, a conservation biologist with the nonprofit Conservation Fisheries Inc., simply sat in the shallow water and scooped up a northern water snake to show the students. “He was looking in the crevices in the water for fish,” Wheaton explained.
“I grew up on the Little River,” Mollish said in an interview. “I had no idea that curiosity could turn into a career.”
He was in high school when he helped on a study that netted hundreds of fish and was amazed. “It was this hidden world that was in my back yard,” he said.
With the protected watershed upstream in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Mollish said the Little River is one of the best for biodiversity.
Working for TVA across its seven-state region, Mollish checks the diversity of density of fish in creeks and rivers as a measure of environmental health. He also serves on the board of LRWA and shares his enthusiasm with the next generation by “getting kids in the creek.”
Conservation Fisheries, which propagates rare nongame fish in its Knoxville hatchery for recovery and aquatic conservation, brought the wetsuits and goggles to the Stream School, which TVA sponsored.
Fisheries Co-director J.R. Shute said they have several dozen wetsuits from multiple sources, including TVA and Trout Unlimited. Still, he said with a smile, “We never have the right sizes.” The kids don’t mind.
Conservation Fisheries hopes to bring the Steam School to more groups. “To appreciate the aquatic critters, you really have to get in there and see them,” Shute said.
