Parts of Lodge Street and Springbrook Road will close for construction work starting Monday, June 7, city of Alcoa officials announced Thursday.
The work, set for completion by Jones Brothers Contractors, will cause closures at the Y-intersection of Springbrook and Lodge.
After the initial phase of work, crews will shift the Lodge closure to a section of road between the newly installed Alcoa Intermediate School driveway and Springbrook.
Springbrook Road will be closed between Park Road — the Alcoa Elementary School entrance road — and the Duck Pond parking lot.
These closures will be in effect until the next phases of local construction begin.
Motorists should take extra care and allow extra travel time to reach their destinations, officials said.
