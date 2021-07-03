What started out as two men’s hope last year turned into more than 350 people’s celebration this Fourth of July holiday.
Friday morning brought a milestone event to the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend: The city’s portion of U.S. Highway 321 (East Lamar Alexander Highway) was designated “Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Highway.”
Tennessee Department of Transportation signs on either end of town were revealed during a ceremony in which Townsend resident retired Marine Lt. Gen. Robert Tiebout gave a passionate speech to family, friends, state and local officials, and about 100 veterans.
Attendees stood several times during the ceremony to cheers and grateful applause. People came from far and wide, filling up 350 seats in the Heritage Center amphitheater.
Focused on celebrating the heroism and service of Vietnam War veterans, the ceremony was punctuated by honorable recognitions and somber moments.
A Marine color guard hoisted the flag to an amphitheater full of salutes, just as the sun cracked through early-morning rain clouds.
One of them played Taps, honoring thousands who died during the infamous war.
Tiebout spoke about the harrowing days of jungle combat and the poignant era in which returning veterans feared for their welfare amid fierce anti-war protests of the 1960s and ’70s.
City Recorder Danny Williamson spoke through tears at the end of the ceremony. “I feel unworthy,” he said, looking over the crowd. “But I do feel grateful.”
Williamson was one of just a few city leaders who first heard the highway-designation proposition in October 2020. That’s when Vietnam War veteran Ron Kirby came to the Townsend City Commission and proposed the idea, asking for leaders’ blessings.
“I think this is a great start and I think you’re going to get a lot of support,” Mayor Michael Talley told Kirby then.
He was very right.
After the city signed a resolution supporting the designation in January, the proposition passed the Tennessee legislature in May.
In the event’s program, Kirby and fellow Vietnam War veteran Ron Brewer are both credited for introducing the designation idea. State Rep. Jerome Moon and Sen. Art Swann, both Maryville Republicans, were credited for “walking it through” the legislature.
“Size has nothing to do with quality,” Moon — himself a U.S. Navy veteran — said in an interview after the ceremony, praising the small town for its big heart for veterans. “The citizens of Townsend stood up and let it be known where their hearts were.”
He also noted how fortunate the city was for being a place where veterans chose to live. That was part of Kirby’s inspiration in the first place: He made the case for the designation to Townsend commissioners in 2020 by noting how many veterans lived in and frequently visited the “peaceful side of the Smokies.”
“I just appreciate them more than I can say,” Swann said of the gathered veterans. “Their valor and courage are something that we all learned a lesson from.”
The dedication ceremony kicked off an extremely traditional Fourth of July holiday weekend in Townsend.
Friday night, visiting couples danced to an Eagles tribute band at the Heritage Center.
Today, the city-sponsored fireworks show is back on and may draw more than 5,000 people.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell in a social media statement Friday encouraged people visiting the area this weekend to think about the important connection between the new highway designation and the meaning of the nation’s iconic holiday.
“This Fourth of July, when we are all celebrating our freedom, take time to think about and give thanks to those veterans that have made all of this possible,” Mitchell said. “When you drive through the peaceful side of the Smokies, or any other roads throughout Blount County that are memorials to our veterans, take time to say a prayer giving thanks to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and for all who have served for the freedoms we have as Americans.”
Reflecting on how Kirby and Brewer’s small, organic idea turned into such a significant event for the town, Swann noted in an interview, “That’s why we’re called the Volunteer State.”
