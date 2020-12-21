Maryville Fire Department, along with assistance from Alcoa Fire Department, responded to a vacant structure fire Sunday evening.
Twenty-four Maryville firefighters and three Alcoa firefighters received the call at 8:35 p.m. Dec. 20. They arrived 4½ minutes later and the building, described as a garage by Maryville Deputy Chief Mike Caylor, was fully engulfed in flames. About 9:25 p.m., crews had the fire controlled.
A person who was homeless was thought to be inside the building at the time of the fire. Because of this, crews conducted an "extensive search" that lasted about two hours in the rubble, as the fire had caused a complete collapse of the building.
While crews were searching, Maryville Police officers discovered that the person believed to be inside the building was elsewhere.
In addition to the assistance from Alcoa Fire Department, AMR ambulance service and the Blount County Rescue Squad also were at the scene. AMR was providing medical standby and the Rescue Squad was providing hydration, snacks and medical monitoring for firefighters. There were no injuries.
Caylor said the fire was extremely labor intensive. Because the structure was nearly 1,500 feet from the main road, crews had to run about the same amount of of 5-inch hose from the closest hydrant to the structure.
The last of the fire crew left around 12:15 a.m. The building was a complete loss. Caylor did not say who owned the structure.
