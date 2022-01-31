With cheers worthy of a Super Bowl victory students across Blount County welcomed back the One Book Blitz on Monday, Jan. 31, after a year’s absence because of the pandemic.
Each school put its own spin on revealing the book more than 8,500 elementary students will be reading over the next month: “Stuart Little,” by E.B. White. White also wrote the novel students read in 2017 for the first countywide One Book Blitz, “Charlotte’s Web.”
Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School gave clues with a video of staff throughout the school, from racing pretend cars in a classroom to being stuck in a cafeteria refrigerator and playing a piano with a key that appeared to be stuck.
Rockford Elementary School’s stage featured a giant boat created by parent volunteer Rebecca Smith, and a radio-controlled car with a white mouse figurine raced around the students seated on the gym floor when librarian Jennifer Walker said, “I do believe there’s Stuart now.”
Principal Chad Tipton walked in with mouse ears and a tail to read the first few pages of the book before students returned to their classrooms to receive their own copies.
Read together
As teacher Kolloia Hallcox’s students opened their One Book Blitz packets, she explained that their art teacher, Trudy Woods, had painted the design on the bookmarks and for the T-shirts that students throughout the county can order.
While a few of the students have seen the “Stuart Little” movie, Hallcox told them, “The movies leaves out so many important parts and fun parts.” She encouraged them to read with parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and others. “You can read it with your dog,” the teacher told them. The schools also provide videos of different people reading each chapter.
The One Book Blitz is designed to celebrate reading and encourage families to read together, enticing even struggling readers to enjoy a classic book. This year’s schedule calls for students to read one chapter Monday through Thursday for the next three weeks, finishing the final three chapters Feb. 22, 23 and 25.
“It’s a great way for us to connect kids across the county and the schools,” said Walker. Children in Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa, as will as Maryville Christian School and homeschool students can talk about the same book when they go to dance class, play sports or meet with extended family.
“I think the kids are going to love the adventures that Stuart takes,” she said, and families can share their own experiences that the book reminds them of in their lives.
With everything that has been disrupted over the past two years, Walker said, “It’s exciting to bring something back.”
“When we are divided by so many things, what a great way to come together as a community and support our students and reading,” the librarian said.
Community effort
Businesses and other groups that support the One Book Blitz show children that reading is important and valued, Walker said.
Foundational sponsors make it possible for every student to receive a copy of the blitz book to keep. This year they are: at the platinum level of $7,500, Clayton and the Maryville City Schools Foundation; at the gold level of $5,000, First Horizon Foundation; at the silver level of $3,500, Arconic, the Blount County Education Foundation and DENSO; and at the bronze level of $2,000, Smoky Mountain Pediatric Dentistry, Smoky Mountain Tongue-Tie Center and Well Key Urgent Care.
Chick-fil-A of Blount County provides free meal cards that go into the packets, and Newell Brands provides the highlighters. Woods created the book art and Jason Mullen the One Book Blitz logo.
This year’s scavenger hunt locations are Bright Futures Chiropractic, Chick-fil-A of Blount County (Hunter’s Crossing or West Broadway Avenue), Creative Spark Studio, Five Guys Burgers, Horn of Plenty Marketplace, Lamar Printing, McAlister’s Deli, Shelter Insurance and Southern Grace Coffee Co, with Pokey’s & Sports providing a “free space” on the page students have stamped at the other locations.
