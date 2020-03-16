Four Maryville College students are creating targeted campaigns to encourage Blount County residents to participate in the 2020 census.
Maryville College psychology professor Kathie Shiba assigned a semester-long census project to four students in her adult development and aging course.
The project consists of two parts: surveying the data by age group and using the data to develop effective ways to communicate the importance of the census to the different age groups.
Tara Mayfield, one of the students assigned to the project, shared the survey on her personal social media accounts. She also emailed it to various Maryville College professors to ensure a broad range of participants.
Mayfield and her peers soon will begin analyzing the data from the survey, which closed Feb. 25.
“Something I noticed when I briefly looked over the results is that a lot of people wanted an incentive to participate in the census, like cash,” she said.
The census count determines how the federal government allocates funds to communities throughout the country.
“I don’t think people know how much (the census) helps the community receive funds,” Mayfield said. “I would like to help educate people.”
The students received help from Robyn Monroe, U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialist for Blount County. Monroe provided Shiba and her students with various ideas for reaching out to those least likely to participate in the census.
In her position, Monroe meets with different leaders across multiple counties in Tennessee to determine varying ways to promote census participation.
“We are looking for barriers that show us why people don’t respond. Once we figure out why they don’t respond,” she said, “we can create target campaigns to address those specific issues.”
It is estimated that 1 million children under 5 were not counted in the 2010 census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
To ensure that this doesn’t occur in 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau and Scholastic, a company that publishes children’s books and media, have created a targeted campaign for school children. This includes a downloadable activity book called “Everybody Counts!”
Teachers can print out the activity book to work on in class or send home with the students.
“If you go to church on Sunday and (the census) is in the news bulletin, and then the next week your child comes home with a coloring page that mentions the census, you are getting (reminders) from all different places in the community,” Monroe said.
Monroe plans to execute the students’ targeted campaigns when Mayfield and her peers complete the project.
