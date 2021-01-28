Blount County Sheriff’s deputies may be a little warmer this winter due to the work of local students.
Through the 4-H program, Blount County students donated hundreds of packs of HotHands hand warmers to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Amy Berger, youth development assistant with UT’s Blount County Extension Office, led the project and on Monday delivered the packs to BCSO.
“A teacher, with whom I collaborate for youth education at one of the middle schools, reached out to me with an idea for a 4-H Club service project,” Berger emailed The Daily Times.
“Her proposal was to collect HotHands hand warmers for donation to Blount County first responders such as law enforcement officers. After our discussion, I contacted the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and they thought it was a great idea,” she wrote.
4-H is a youth organization with programs aimed at inspiring service and leadership.
In her role as a 4-H extension agent, Berger works with 4-H youth development programs in local schools and the community. Such programs teach life skills to children in grades four through 12.
Berger said the donation effort was coordinated through teachers and 4-H clubs across Blount County middle schools.
Hundreds of HotHands sets were collected and delivered to BCSO “for officers to have available while they are working long hours outside during cold weather.”
HotHands Hand Warmers are air activated and slip into gloves or pockets to provide up to 10 hours of warmth, the company states on its website.
“The Blount County Extension 4-H Club is grateful for the efforts of all of our 4-H members, teachers and parents in making this donation possible,” Berger said.
“This 4-H Youth project,” she wrote, “demonstrates that our young people are community-minded and resulted in providing meaningful and much-needed service to our Blount County Sheriff’s Department! We are fortunate to work with so many great youth and teachers in our schools!”
BCSO announced the donation Monday in a Facebook post.
“These small but powerful hand warmers are a God send to deputies who sometimes spend hours outside while on calls for service and conducting investigations,” the post states.
“Our deputies are grateful for the donation and for the support. Thanks to everyone who donated!”
