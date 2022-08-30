A group of German teens are testing their impressions of America gleaned from movies and television against observations this month as they stay with Alcoa High School students, teachers and their families.
During a two-week visit the German students are researching topics that range from how much Americans rely on fast food to whether police officers gain respect through violence. One student exploring country music only had heard of Taylor Swift before starting her project.
So when a talent show at AHS Monday morning, Aug. 29, ended with “Rocky Top” bringing the Alcoa students to their feet, the Germans were surprised.
“Everyone jumps up and started singing,” Chiara Seelig said. “That seemed like the national anthem of Tennessee.”
COVID delay
Students from Germany visited Alcoa in fall 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled Alcoa students’ plans to travel to Europe in 2020. In the interim the schools have been participating in a German-American Virtual Exchange, sharing assignments online.
This month 15 students and two teachers from the Regine-Hildebrandt-Gesamtschule in Birkenwerder, near Berlin, are visiting under the German-American Partnership Program, sponsored by the U.S. State Department and the Goethe-Institut, Germany’s cultural institute. Plans are now for about 15 Alcoa students to travel to Germany in late May.
“I really want the students at our school to recognize that they are world citizens, and so as world citizens they’ve got to compete but also understand and be able to play with folks from many different cultures,” said AHS German teacher Ken Brown.
The German students said they have been impressed by Alcoa High School, which opened in 2015. “We don’t have all these music instruments. We don’t have these big impressive gyms. Our classrooms are way smaller,” said Yassin Al-Katib.
They’ve also noticed a difference in teaching. Imke Bruns said, “The teachers here are more like friends with the students.”
Willkommen
While their accents make it apparent from the word “Hello” that these teens aren’t from Tennessee, most of have been studying English for nearly a decade and they speak fluently.
“I would match their English skills with some of our top students,” said Gina Feldblum, an Alcoa history and government teacher who is one of the hosts. With their arrival scheduled after midnight, Brown didn’t want host families to have to take the Germans home so late and have the students back at high school in the morning. “First Baptist Church let us use their Family Life Center. Monte Vista let us use its van,” Brown said. When the Germans arrived they found not only air mattresses and cots at the church but welcome letters and sweets.
The German students were eager to dive into everyday living and experience everything, their teachers said.
Last week they visited Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, went to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and stopped at the Tennessee State Fair before returning to Alcoa. Despite the range of experiences, even everyday items stand out to them, the like the big yellow American school bus they have only seen on screens.
Teachers asked the German and American students to describe themselves and their impression of the students from the other country, an exercise they will repeat before the end of the trip. One Alcoa student wrote, “They are much less weird than I thought they would be.”
“In Europe we all have these prejudices that American people are fat and lazy and stuff, but they are really nice,” Imke Bruns said in an interview. Over and over the German students described the Americans they have encountered as friendly.
While the American and German students start by recognizing what is different about each other, teacher Katharina Strobel said, “They come to the conclusion that there are also so many similarities.”
“In the end we call kind of want the same things,” said Strobel, who like fellow teacher Antje Kurzmann has visited the United States often.
Chiara, who spent one school year as an exchange student on Vancouver Island, Canada, already has a broad perspective.
“It’s not that one side is right and the other side is wrong. It’s just different,” she said. “In the end you can choose from both sides.”
Football
When Alcoa hosts Northview Academy Thursday night, Sept. 1, many of the German students will be seeing their first American football game. One said the only position they know is the quarterback, because in movies he’s usually dating a cheerleader.
Several of their projects focus on the role of football in American high schools. In Germany sports aren’t connected with the schools, so student athletes play on community-based teams.
“The school spirit, we don’t have that in Germany, which is super sad,” Chiara said.
In movies, American football players usually are portrayed as arrogant, Sophie Hogel noted. “As far as I know, it’s not true,” she said. “I’ve already talked to some football players, and they were like the nicest people on earth.”
Chiara’s project is looking at the different groups in American schools, compared with their portrayal in entertainment media. “The cheerleader is not always dating a football player, and the band kids are not always weird, like how it seems on TV,” she said.
But when she talked with a group of students, including athletes, she said they told her, “Yeah, you’re definitely one of the cooler kids if you’re an athlete. I don’t know why, but everyone just knows you and everyone wants to be friends with you … If you’re a good football player, you have it all.”
Food
Although the group ate at the Assembly Food Hall in Nashville, Yassin said the best thing he had eaten so far was Chik-fil-A, but Popeye’s was still on his list to try, based on a local student’s recommendation.
“I love the American food, all the fast food, the greasy stuff,” Yassin said.
Leni Schimpf’s host family introduced her to Taco Tuesday, and during a stop at a Buc-ees travel center in Crossville, Amelie Stammberger tried pulled pork for the first time. “It was so good,” she said.
The Germans’ reviews of Taco Bell were mixed.
Ride along
While most of the German students spent Monday at AHS, Nicklas Augustin rode for about five hours with Alcoa Police Field Training Officer Adam West.
Nicklas explained that he is considering a police career based on the motto “to protect and to serve.” “I really like to protect and to serve for my country and the people who are living there and for the visitors there,” the 17-year-old said.
West, who gave up a more lucrative career in logistics management, understands the motivation, the rewarding feeling of being able to resolve people’s problems.
“I think it’s admirable that he’s considering a career in law enforcement, and I feel like he’s seeking out answers and not just trusting what he sees,” West said.
Nicklas is researching the idea that American officers use violence to gain respect and is looking at well-known cases from the United States in recent years.
“I can’t tell him what law enforcement is everywhere in the United States, but I can say in Blount County, the perception versus the reality is a little different,” West said.
While they were together the police officer explained his thought processes throughout the day, from where they were located to how they handled traffic stops.
“If I’m leaving and that person feels like they’ve had a negative experience outside of being issued a citation, I’ve done my job wrong,” West said.
