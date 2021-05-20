Despite the disruptions for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021-22 was the school year several students proved they can shine.
After struggling academically, socially, behaviorally or a combination of the three, they made the changes to earn Turnaround Achievement Awards.
Writing of ninth grader Zach Tucker’s growth in maturity and academic progress, Maryville Junior High Principal Melissa Stowers wrote in his nomination that he is “a testament to what determination and perspective and support can do.”
“He is a bright spot in a sometimes difficult year, and we are so thankful to have gotten to be a part of his story,” the principal wrote.
For the second year in a row, there was no group celebration, but the law firm of Costner and Greene still sponsored the awards for 10 students from across the public schools in Blount County, as it has for more than two decades.
The awards start at the middle school level, and educators often tell of students who entered sixth grade as combative and unengaged but by eighth grade are role models and leaders.
The nomination for Zane Goins from Carpenters Middle School this year said that in sixth and seventh grade, “His grades were less than stellar and his attitude sometimes matched.” At times he wouldn’t even answer basic questions.
Now, school leaders say, “He’s turned into a young man who cares about school and cares about others.”
The people who support students in their transformations are not only educators and family members but also sports teams, church activities and employers.
At Eagleton Middle School, TJ Hatcher earned not only the Turnaround Achievement Award but also the football team’s Most Improved Player. With a changed attitude and increased effort, he’s a better player and a better teammate, according to the coach.
Riley Case once spent time in Blount County Schools’ alternative program. He advanced to attending classes at Heritage High, becoming a peer buddy for special education students and working with both the custodial staff and football coaches.
The transition from Texas to Maryville City Schools in seventh grade was a tough one for Warren Moates. “As an underclassman, he had a rocky start,” Maryville High Assistant Principal Donna Wortham wrote, noting that he began to change in his junior year.
He didn’t just improve his GPA. His ACT score rose seven points on his second attempt, making him eligible for the Hope Scholarship. He’s headed to Pellissippi State Community College and planning a career in finance.
Of Daniel Carter Worley, William Blount High School guidance counselor Angela Garner wrote, “We are very proud of how far Daniel has come since his freshman year, when he failed 4 classes and got in trouble for fighting and sleeping in class.”
He passed “by a hair” in his junior year, when schools shut down in the spring because of the pandemic. This year, however, he finished strong. He joined the Governors football team in the fall, and Garner wrote it had been “over a year since he was in any kind of trouble, missed school or even was late to class.”
Diagnosed with autism early in life, Devon McCall has had extra challenges in communication, behavior, socialization and academics. Four years ago, most who knew him weren’t sure he could earn a regular diploma at Alcoa High School.
This month he graduated with honors and state distinction after also earning three national industry certifications through his engineering and mechatronics classes. McCall is continuing his studies with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in industrial maintenance and mechatronics.
