For more than 30 years, community members have supported area schools by buying the Partners for Kids Patron Checkbooks, which will be on sale soon.
Proceeds from the coupon books this year will be used to purchase computers, software, playground equipment, books for accelerated reading programs, class trips and many other tools for learning.
“It’s a win-win project,” said Gary Heath, project coordinator. “The schools enjoy additional non-tax funds while merchants attract new customers to their businesses, and patrons of the schools can save tons of money by simply using the books.”
“The program has evolved into an annual tradition in our community,” he said. “I often meet teachers and business owners who grew up here and remember selling the books when they were kids. It makes me feel old, but it also makes me proud to be part of something that has benefited area education for so long.”
The Blount County Schools’ Partners for Kids Patron Checkbooks are available for a $10 donation from Aug. 27 through Sept. 10, or while supplies last. Each book contains more than 200 discounts from area merchants, including restaurants and entertainment locations, retailers and service providers.
Books are available from the following schools while supplies last: Alcoa Middle School, Apostolic Christian Academy, Carpenters Elementary and Carpenters Middle School, Eagleton College and Career Academy, Eagleton Elementary School, Fairview Elementary School, Foothills Elementary School, Friendsville Elementary School, Heritage Middle and Heritage High School, Lanier Elementary School, Mary Blount Elementary School, Maryville Christian School, Middlesettllements Elementary, Montvale Elementary School, Porter Elementary School, Prospect Elementary School, Townsend Elementary School, Union Grove Elementary and Union Grove Middle School, Walland Elementary School and William Blount High School.
Find a complete list of merchants and discounts at www.Partners ForKids.com.
Major sponsors include The Daily Times, CBBC Bank, KenJo Markets, Papa John’s Pizza, WIVK Radio and Good Landlords of Blount County.
