Academic excellence is in no short supply in Blount County. That will be evident when teams from Maryville High School and Alcoa High School compete in the Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl, a televised academic tournament featuring 59 teams from high schools in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky that’s currently in its 39th season.
Public, private, parochial and home schools are all eligible to participate in the competition. In addition to Blount, the Tennessee counties represented in this year’s tournament are Anderson, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. Bell and Pulaski counties in Kentucky are also represented.
Teams of four students answer questions relating to literature, language, science, art, math, geography, music, sports, history, religion and current events, among other subjects. Each game is a single elimination match, with winning teams advancing to rounds featuring 32, 16, eight, and four teams respectively. The final two teams compete for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a $1,000 cash stipend in the championship game.
After the first-round games are completed, the “Threshold of 32” will begin airing on Feb.15. The “Smart 16” follows on March 9, 2023. The “Educated 8” will kick off on March 21, followed by the final round, known as “Philosophical 4,” on March 27, 2023. The final championship game will air on March 29, 2023.
The prize money for the top four teams comes in part from the nominal entry fees paid by the teams. Production is made possible by underwriting from Pellissippi State Community College and by Boston Government Services. Dr. Anthony Wise of PSCC is usually on hand to present the check and trophy to the champions.
The Frank Miller Memorial Trophy is named after the man who started the Scholars’ Bowl. An army veteran and former teacher, principal, and Supervisor of Instruction in the Hamblen County School System, he was the first employee hired by the public broadcasting station, where he worked for 49 years as Assistant General Manager before retiring in 2011. Miller passed away in 2016 at age 83.
Notably, several local high schools have competed successfully in the past. Recent Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl champions have included Maryville High School in 2022, Hardin Valley Academy in 2021, Cedar Springs Homeschool in 2020 and 2019, Webb School of Knoxville in 2018, and Farragut High School in 2017.Students are allowed to compete throughout all four years of high school, although most of them tend to be juniors and seniors. The schools that put two and three teams into the tournament allow their underclassmen to have more playing time.
Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl is hosted for the seventh season in a row by Frank Murphy, an experienced broadcaster, actor, podcaster, and performer in the Knoxville area since moving there in 2002. For the current 2023 season, Murphy was given the added responsibility of preparing the questions that he asks the students. “Most of the schools in the tournament treat Scholars’ Bowl as an extracurricular activity for any students who are interested,” Murphy said. “They have a faculty advisor to serve as a coach who will also send in the entry fee and arrange transportation for the team to come to East Tennessee PBS on their recording dates.” After seven years as the event’s emcee, Murphy has very definite ideas about what it takes to compete. “Successful students are good at managing their time,” he said. “I’m always impressed by how many players also participate in a sport or band or theater or Mu Alpha Theta or Beta Club, and so on. They are motivated to win the game, but we also have fun during the player introductions when they might tease their teammates or tease me. As a running joke, some teams guess ‘Robert Frost’ when they don’t know the answers.”
Murphy also said that much of the material on Scholars’ Bowl is part of the students’ standard curriculum. “Teams that do well often have at least one player who is quick at math,” he said. “They’ll usually have someone who is good at science, someone that’s good at history, and so on. The coaches quiz their players during their regular meetings at school. Since we started posting past seasons online at easttennesseepbs.org and on the PBS Video App, we’ve noticed that the more successful players have been binge-watching past seasons. As a result, I have been updating some of the questions that are reused from previous years.”
Murphy’s own resume is quite impressive as well. In 2021, he became the host of “Up Close with Frank Murphy,” a monthly late-night interview program on East Tennessee PBS. He also has a podcast and YouTube channel called the “Frank & Friends Show,” which includes a podcast and travel vlogs about tourist attractions near the Great Smoky Mountains. In addition, he can be heard weekdays between 3 pm and 7 pm on 104.9 Lake FM or online at lakefm.com
Murphy has also been a member of the comedy improv troupe “Einstein Simplified” for the past 20 years. The group performs on Tuesday nights in Scruffy City Hall on Market Square. In 2012 and 2013, Frank won the “Host with the Most” stand-up comedy contest to raise money for charity. He’s emceed any number of fundraisers and festivals in East Tennessee, earning him the title of “Knoxville’s Finest Emcee” by the readers of Blank Newspaper in 2018. His efforts also earned him the title of “Man of the Year” in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2017 fundraising competition.Murphy said he has a personal connection to the competition that’s in addition to his official duties. “My son competed on Scholars’ Bowl when he was a student at Knoxville Catholic High School,” he said. “That was long before I became the host. He recently earned his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan.”
Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl airs weekdays at 5:30 p.m. on East Tennessee PBS. Season 39 will air the program through March 29 and again over the summer. During the rest of the year, ETPBS repeats previous seasons. The past five seasons (34 through 38) can be viewed on the PBS Video App.
Note: Viewers who have videotapes or DVDs of Scholars’ Bowl episodes from the 1980s or 1990s are encouraged to email scholars@easttennesseepbs.org to have the shows digitized and possibly included in a retrospective for the show’s 40th anniversary.
