As Stefan Wilson reflected on the decade of his leadership at Allevia Technology, one small reminder of what he didn’t want to be instantly stood out.
Wilson owns and founded this IT company in Blount County and recalled a TV skit by actor/comedian Jimmy Fallon, who portrayed an annoying know-it-all IT guy who was loved by no one.
“I wanted to be the antithesis of that guy,” he said. “He’s a jerk. He doesn’t care. Everybody knows they need him. They hate dealing with him. Just go back in your room and I will call you if I need you. I never wanted to be that guy.”
Allevia Technology provides on-site and remote technical support and managed services such as antivirus, backups and patch management.
Now more than 10 years in, Wllson has built a successful company that has 30 employees including himself. He is a product of all three local school systems — Alcoa, Blount County and Maryville, graduating from AHS. He moved to Blount County from Athens when he was just 2 years old.
After high school, Wilson went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee and took a corporate job in Knoxville. He ended up hating it and quit.
“I lasted about eight months,” Wilson said. His vision didn’t match up with that company’s; the next step then, was to start his own business.
in late 2010, he registered the domain name Allevia Technology and started work on Jan. 21, 2011, Wilson said.
“That was my first official day,” he said. “My last day of work was Friday. I started on that Saturday. No time off.”
He called himself a “trunk slammer” in those early days. He would show up at a client’s business with the necessities in the back of his car. Once the job was done, he would reload the trunk, slam the lid and go.
That one client turned into two and they turned into four and then eight, Wilson said. That’s how it all started.
His first staffer was hired later that year and Wllson said the two-bedroom house he lived in was not ideal for an office. He found one at Olympia Athletic Club in Maryville; one with a great view.
“I had a 10-by-6-foot space,” he recalled. “It was all windows. It looked out on downtown Maryville. I even had a receptionist. She was the person who checked people in for classes (at Olympia).”
After only a couple of months there, Wilson was able to rent space in a development on Louisville Road. It was in 2019 that he was able to purchase his current location on East Broadway in Maryville.
Today, Wilson and Allevia Technology has 382 clients representing 3,494 seats, or computers. That means the businesses they care for have an average of 10 computers.
That might include your doctor’s office, dental office, dog groomer or locally-owned restaurant or insurance agent. For Wilson, it’s the perfect scenario versus the larger company/clients.
“For us, my goal is all about relationships,” this business owner said. “Anybody can fix a computer if they are properly trained.”
The first component to making this equation work is taking care of employees. Wilson said he can’t expect his technicians and support staff to care for client if they don’t feel appreciated.
Laura Beth Denton is one of them. She is marketing director and worked in nonprofits for a few years before coming to Allevia. She said she talked with Wilson for more than an hour in their initial meetings and crafted out what her position with the company would look like.
For the past two years, this company has earned Great Place to Work Certification. Using validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work, the certification confirms that at least 70% of employees have a consistently positive experience at their workplace.
The average company in America gets 59% to say they are a great place to work. “We were at 95 or 96% for two years,” Denton said.
In recent years, Allevia and its employees have helped stock a blessing box in the community that provides food and other essentials to the less fortunate. They have also sponsored a cleanup effort through Keep Blount Beautiful and pick up trash along their street. Wilson said it’s a goal of the company to have each employee volunteer 16 hours per year of community service, hours they will be paid for by Allevia.
“I never want this to just be a place where you just show up for a paycheck,” Wilson said.
As a Christian, Wilson said he is called to love people regardless of circumstance. He said he has built his business by heeding that call and pushing to build a positive culture. He learned just how much relationships mean when, as a freshman at UT, he took a computer science class. He made an A in the class but couldn’t stand being trapped in a room with only a computer as company. He ended up switching to a business administration degree.
Wilson, his staff, family and friends held a 10-year anniversary celebration at the end of January. Their official anniversary was in 2021, but COVID put a damper on having any kind of gathering last year.
He is friends with other business owners who cater to much larger clients, but Wilson said he prefers to work on this smaller scale. It’s a question of what you can do best and for whom, he said.
“No one can do what we do as good as we can,” Wilson said.
