The man sat at an outside table at the restaurant's front, looking ahead. His goal: inform those showing up for a baby shower that the venue had been changed, as Sullivan's Downtown wasn't open.
A whiteboard outside the restaurant read "CLOSED PERMANENTLY. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE," and a sign on the door repeated the message. The man, who didn't want to be identified, wasn't upset with Sullivan's ownership, saying he felt it didn't have much choice in the matter.
Sullivan's, a long-beloved Maryville restaurant at 121 W. Broadway Ave., is closed permanently. Bella, a Tuscan-themed grill operated by a Knoxville-based company, is set to move into the space.
Sullivan's said Friday in a Facebook post that Saturday would be its last day open, but it was closed Saturday.
There was no drama involved in the restaurant staying closed Saturday, though, owner Charles Irvine told The Daily Times.
"We just closed a day early," Irvine said. "We were super busy (Friday), everybody was worn out and ... we were going to be probably overwhelmed today and, honestly, we were out of food. We've been running on a very small staff. So we decided this would just probably be the easiest thing to do."
"We just wanted to do that to make sure everybody was happy," he added.
Irvine paid Sullivan's employees for helping to move out materials Saturday.
When the closing was first announced Friday, some Facebook users criticized ownership in comments on links to The Daily Times' articles covering it. They claimed Sullivan's employees learned of the closing through social media and weren't treated respectfully due to the timing of the announcement.
But Irvine said no one complained to him about the situation. He said Sullivan's managers were informed about the closing and ownership announced a meeting to allow staff to talk to the new owners, but "evidently a couple people did not get the message. We were very sorry about that."
He stressed how grateful he is for Sullivan's time in Maryville, but that it's time for he and his wife to "turn another chapter in our lives."
"We are very thankful for the time that we have had here in Maryville," Irvine said. "It's been a wonderful blessing. We've been here for 18 years and we've just got some wonderful memories of it. We love the city. The government has just been so easy to work with."
Irvine said he will now focus on his other location, Sullivan's at Rocky Hill, as well as a few other concepts he is considering. His potential new projects don't include a full-service restaurant; he is looking at "new ways to provide food quickly to people in a high-quality (way)."
