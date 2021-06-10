The Summer on Broadway festival is coming to Maryville on June 25–26, organizers announced in a news release Thursday.
The event, held in the Maryville downtown area, will start at 4 p.m. on June 25; On June 26, it starts at 10 a.m.
The two days will include live music, local crafters, food trucks, a kids’ area, car shows, a beer festival and more.
Suited for people of all ages and incorporating family-oriented events, the festival attracts visitors from surrounding cities and states, the release said.
The night of Friday, June 25, will feature live music performed by Americana rock ’n’ roll band The Dirty Guv’nahs: The group will play on the Company Distilling stage at 9 p.m.
Main events this year also include the Smoky Mountain DockDogs, the Big BBQ Bash, the Hops in the Hills annual craft beer festival, Friday Night Lights and the Maryville Farmers Market.
There will be a kid’s area with face-painting, a bungee trampoline, a rock wall and more. Guests can roam the markets, games and eateries with local crafters and food trucks.
“There’s something for everyone to enjoy whether it be foodies, beer or music lovers,” the release said. “The festival has drawn attendees from all over the southeast and connects the community and out-of-town attendees to experience downtown Maryville at its finest.”
“People are looking forward to Summer on Broadway now more than ever after weeks of social gathering bans,” Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell said in the release. “The festival offers a weekend full of pure fun where everyone can kick back, come together and let loose to celebrate the start of the summer season.”
Blount Partnership leaders thanked First Horizon Bank and Company Distilling for sponsoring the event.
Visit SummeronBroad way.net for more information.
