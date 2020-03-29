Storms that slammed Blount early Sunday scattered downed trees throughout the county and left many without power until late afternoon, including a large portion of Maryville’s downtown area and retail centers.
By 2 p.m. March 29, more than 2,200 customers served by Maryville utilities were without power with lines affected in around 29 different places, according to power maps.
That was down from around 2,800 customer left without electricity at around 10 a.m.
Alcoa outage maps reported nearly 20 affected lines with more than 430 customers affected around 2 p.m.
Crews were hard at work on repairing lines and cleaning up trees that had fallen across roads.
“We don’t have a restoration time but crews are working continuously to restore all power,” Maryville city spokeswoman Jane Groff said around 2 p.m. Sunday. The city posted updates on the situation throughout the day.
Maryville reported in a statement on social media and on its website close to noon that it was still working on clearing at least three roads and had already cleared 10 downed trees.
The most significant damage to lines resulted from a tree down at McCammon Avenue; it destroyed two circuits, the city said.
Those circuits feed a large area of downtown as well as a significant area between U.S. Highways 129 and 321, according to the statement.
The outages cut off power to the Maryville Commons shopping center, the Home Depot and sections of Foothills Mall Drive.
The outage affected The Daily Times until mid-afternoon, resulting in an apology by Publisher Bryan Sandmeier to readers who could not get their phone calls or emails answered.
“Lines were down and had to be secured and emergency locates have been called in so that new poles can be installed,” the statement said. “This is a long process of restoration. ... Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power to all affected customers.”
Blount was not the only East Tennessee county hit by a slew of outages. Knox and Sevier counties also reported significant outages and downed trees Sunday.
A majority of outages were restored by Sunday evening, but more than one structure in the county had been left with mild damage from winds and falling trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.