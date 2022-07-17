The school board election was central in Saturday’s discussion on critical race theory hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Blount County United.
One school of thought primarily manifested in the race relations symposium, and speakers encouraged the attendees to enact change locally.
Katy Chiles, an author and professor at UT, presented the symposium’s section on understanding critical race theory.
Chiles started with a definition, a contrast and a call for action.
Critical race theory is, she said, a framework to analyze origins of race and race relations in America. It is not, she contrasted, a label for white oppression or guilt. She called the audience members to encourage CRT curriculum in K-12 education locally by raising awareness of what it is and is not.
As Chiles explained, she and supporters of CRT believe racism is “baked” into society. American life, in some aspects, is structured around it through policy making, laws and outcomes, she said. In essence, CRT theorizes that racism is invented by society through laws and policy decisions.
Critiques of CRT focus on guilt enacted from teaching it.
An audience member said she understood the conflicting opinions on CRT when a mother told a story about her child coming home from school and asking, “mommy, am I a racist?”
To the audience member, that question sparked a conversation on the topic of race and history in America, which she thought was positive. But to the mother, it created guilt in the child, undeservingly.
Chiles split her presentation into five main focus points: racism is ordinary; embrace intersectionality; knowledge is experiential; critique liberalism and colorblindness; and commit to social justice.
Intersectionality is, she said, understanding uniqueness in regards to discrimination or privilege when two identities cross, such as being a Black woman. And experiential knowledge is knowledge gained through experience.
Chiles said she struggles the most to explain the critique on liberalism and colorblindness.
Liberalism does not refer to the political spectrum but instead to individual rights. And its critique is on how lived experiences don’t match with the intent of policy.
Although African Americans earned the right to vote, limits were added that set parameters for African Americans to be able to vote. Chiles also explained housing inequities and neighborhood divisions as examples.
Colorblindness is one ideology aimed at equality.
Older generations, for example, were taught to be color blind. One audience member said growing up, her grandmother told her not to notice the color of someone else’s skin in order to treat them the same as everyone else.
Chiles recited a quote from an administrator at Alcoa City Schools, Keri Prigmore, “’If you don’t see that I’m a Black woman, then you don’t see a very important part of me.’”
“Color brave” is the contemporary idea behind identifying and being open-minded to differences in skin color. It brings, through candid conversations between people from different backgrounds, understanding to physical and cultural differences.
“Seeing color is not the bias,” Chiles said, “believing what you hear about color is bias.”
Lastly, Chiles encouraged audience members to commit to social justice.
First: vote in the school board election; then: provide feedback on state academic standards; third: face history — help teachers feel comfortable with teaching hard topics; and last: contact district and state representatives.
Encouraging a push for CRT curriculum in K-12 education, one attendee said her son told his fourth grade social studies teacher that slavery had more history behind it than what the teacher taught students. “I think kids want to know what’s going on,” she said.
While not each of the presentations during Saturday’s symposium focused on CRT, each one did represent an angle on race. Rev. Benjamin Lewis opened up with, “some of the most powerful biases are held by the people who have been discriminated against the most.” And Prigmore reminded the audience that no one is always correct.
