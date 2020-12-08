Two people were taken into custody Monday after a supposed heart attack led to drug and evasion charges.
John Edward Graddy, 54, Rock Hill, South Carolina, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, possession of Schedule II drugs and public intoxication. He was being held on a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Destiny Adrianna Little, 18, Rock Hill, South Carolina, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, possession of Schedule II drugs, evading arrest and driving under the influence. She was being held on a $9,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states the reporting officer was patrolling East Lamar Alexander Parkway when he saw a red Chevrolet Cruze vehicle pass him in the right lane to get around traffic.
When he caught up to the vehicle, the officer saw “both occupants jerking around in the vehicle in a bizarre manner, the vehicle was weaving in the travel lane, and was slowing down for no reason.”
The officer tried to pull the vehicle over at a traffic light in front of Blount Memorial Hospital, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, but it “accelerated rapidly, ran the red light, pulled into the BMH parking lot and accelerated rapidly again, stopping abruptly” after the officer momentarily activated his vehicle’s siren.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, Little, was crying and hysterical, saying that the passenger, Graddy, was having a heart attack, the report states. Graddy was rocking back and forth, clutching his chest and clenching his fist.
The officer told Little to calm down and pull over to the emergency room entrance, and that he would meet them there. But when the officer reached the entrance, Graddy was exiting the vehicle on his own and walking into the emergency room without apparent difficulty except for unsteadiness on his feet, the report states.
Little was slumped over the vehicle’s steering wheel and still crying. While trying to calm her down, the officer asked if Graddy was on drugs or drinking, and she allegedly said “yes” before saying, “We’re both on drugs.” She allegedly told the officer she had taken methamphetamine.
Little then began ignoring the officer, pulling up a Facebook video on her phone, holding it to her ear and apparently beginning to talk to it. The officer ordered her out of the vehicle and took her to his vehicle, where she continued to ignore instructions and tried to walk off.
The officer tried to handcuff Little, but she allegedly pulled away, slipped off her jacket and took off running toward the emergency room. The officer grabbed her in the emergency room entrance and “used empty-hand techniques to get her down on the ground” before handcuffing her with the help of BMH security.
After taking her back to the officer’s vehicle, Little allegedly admitted to the officer that she had narcotics in her bra. A female Blount County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and found a dollar bill containing a crystal substance.
With the help of a K-9 officer, law enforcement searched the vehicle and discovered a yellow pill with “odd” markings on it, believed to be ecstasy, as well as two glass pipes with burnt residue.
Graddy was evaluated by BMH staff and cleared of any medical illnesses or issues. A colleague told the reporting officer that Graddy was exhibiting signs of impairment, and the officer saw him swaying side-to-side while sitting on his hospital bed.
Graddy allegedly tried to pull away as officers attempted to handcuff him, but with the help of BMH security, he eventually was restrained. Law enforcement transported Graddy to an officer’s vehicle using the hospital bed “due to his combative nature,” and he was taken to Blount County jail.
At the jail, a search of Graddy’s wallet allegedly revealed a plastic bag containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.
