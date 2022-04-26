One survey result was clear to North Star Place Branding + Marketing representative Ed Barlow: Maryville is driven by community support.
The city of Maryville invested $72,000 in North Star to survey interest groups and find a focal point for how to spruce up downtown.
The most recent step completed in the process was gathering data from three different interest groups: stakeholders, community members and potential visitors.
Based on all the data, North Star found that Maryville is unique because it has a sense of togetherness amid varying perspectives. Branding should promote a personal and authentic experience to attract people who share those values.
Surveyors described downtown avenues as rundown and sleepy. By branding, Maryville stakeholders hope to encourage a variety of businesses to invest in the vacant buildings.
Strict ordinances and restrictions for downtown property coincided with complaints about vacant properties. Some surveyors had the opinion that it was easier to do business in Alcoa.
As one surveyor recorded by North Star stated, “Can’t sell a 15-minute drive for a 3-minute experience.”
“We don’t have a parking problem is the real problem,” another said.
Before sharing the results generated from months of research, Barlow said the people of this county were more involved in the survey process than any other place he has helped brand.
Having cooperation between city governments and the county was a repeated survey response. Quotes from unknown surveyors said people of the county have a “respect for a range of perspectives and ideas,” while another said “we never fight in front of each other.”
Education and extracurriculars were a recurring theme in survey results as well, ranging from quality investment into K-12 education and high school football to downtown proximity to Maryville College.
One way stakeholders want to breathe life into downtown is by attracting young professionals, such as those recently graduated from one of the area-surrounding colleges.
“We need young people. Period. And old people in charge trying to figure out what is cool. It’s a problem,” North Star recorded from a surveyor.
While the majority of the surveyed community stated that Maryville is a great place to raise a family, others also noted that it’s expensive.
Residential living downtown is another part of a multi-faced approach to breath life into a downtown. Although about 30% of surveyed community members stated that they would recommend living in Maryville to someone, over 70% reported they wouldn’t recommend living downtown.
North Star solely questioned people in their early 30s or 20s about what would draw them to downtown residences. A majority responded having options for nearby and well-paying jobs.
While Maryville fits into Blount County’s overall development, downtown Maryville also fits into the larger picture of creating affordable housing to accommodate job growth.
County residents have opposed taking up land with more residences, but a majority of surveyed people not familiar with Maryville had the lasting impression “that there is still land, so not every square inch is a brick building or subdivision.”
However, the majority of that same group surveyed their most negative impression was the flock of people moving to the area.
“How do we manage growth and keep our small town feel,” one recorded surveyor asked.
“Companies are coming. We need a strong downtown,” another said.
The greenway and proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were also two reoccurring themes of the survey that will likely be incorporated into a brand image. Although described as a “pass-through” town, branding seeks to make the downtown a destination.
The surveyed community described nearby GSMNP destination Gatlinburg as too crowded and touristy.
With less tourist traffic going into the park, experiences in Maryville can focus on being more personable. Surveyors liked the non-manufactured character, and according to North Star, young people are drawn to nature and authenticity.
