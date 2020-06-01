Suzanne Graves, assistant principal at Mary Blount Elementary School since 2013, has been named principal of Middlesettlements Elementary.
Both Graves and April Herron, who is moving from Middlesettlements to become Blount County Schools’ special education supervisor, plan to attend tonight’s kindergarten graduation picnic, June 2.
Graves has a decade of experience as an elementary school assistant principal, having served at both Eagleton and Carpenters before taking the job at the county’s largest elementary school in 2013. She also served for half a year as interim principal at Eagleton.
She joined Blount County Schools in 1996 as a math teacher, serving at Porter, Heritage Middle, William Blount Middle and Carpenters Middle schools. Graves also was a middle school math coach for a year before becoming an administrator.
A 1990 graduate of William Blount High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Tennessee. Graves earned an educational specialist degree in 1998 from Lincoln Memorial University.
Graves already has scheduled meetings with the Middlesettlements staff and is looking forward after tonight to meeting more families at a back-to-school event in July.
“I love the fact that they do a lot of parent-involvement activities,” she said.
Noting that Middlesettlements was named a Reward School last year because of results on state testing, Graves said, “I want to continue that academic excellence moving forward.”
