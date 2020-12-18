The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department has purchased three LUCAS devices with money received from a TN Community CARES grant worth $42,712.
LUCAS devices will be used to minimize exposure for both emergency responder and patient during emergency cardiovascular incidents, such as cardiac arrest.
The devices will provide consistent pressure and rhythms during chest compressions. This will also help keep a safe distance between responder and patient. Therefore, reducing the amount of necessary direct contact with a patient during medical emergencies is decreasing the likelihood of the possible spread of COVID-19 between patient and provider.
"This was a large purchase that our annual budget does not allow for, but it was a very important one for our community. We are very grateful for the TN Community CARES Act grant for the opportunity to have the necessary funding to purchase these three devices, one for each community that we serve," said SVFD Chief John Linsenbigler.
