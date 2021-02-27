State Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville, was among 27 Republican senators who signed a letter Feb. 22 calling on state universities to stop student-athletes from kneeling during the National Anthem before games.
In response to an interview request from The Daily Times, his staff sent an email Thursday, Feb. 25, saying Swann’s response was, “Social issues of this nature are best handled by society not government.”
Swann’s staff member did not respond by press time to a request to speak with the senator, who represents Blount and Sevier counties, for clarification on his position. Swann also did not attend a legislative briefing in Maryville on Friday, Feb. 26.
The senators’ letter came a week after the East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team kneeled during the anthem to call attention to racial injustice and inequities.
In January, most of the Lady Volunteers basketball team kneeled during the anthem the day after the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the players who remained standing linked arms with them.
The senators’ letter states the National Anthem “represents not only the freedoms we enjoy as Americans but the ultimate sacrifice paid by many in order for us to enjoy those freedoms.”
Ambassadors on court
The senators said the student-athletes are representing not only themselves but also the universities and all Tennessee citizens, “many of whom view this form of protest as offensive and disrespectful.”
“While we recognize our student athletes may express their own view on a variety of issues in their personal time, we do not condone any form of protest that could be viewed as disrespectful to our nation or flag while they are representing our state universities,” the letter states.
“When they don the jersey of a Tennessee university, they step out of their personal roles and into the role of an ambassador for our state,” the letter continues. “We expect all those who walk onto the field of play representing our universities to also walk onto the field of play to show respect for our National Anthem.”
The senators then called on the chancellors and presidents of the state universities to adopt policies prohibiting protests at games. Calling it a “teachable moment,” the letter states administrators may listen to students’ concerns while explaining the proper time, places and manners for protests.
“While we work together to make Tennessee a better place for all our citizens,” the letter concludes, “let’s not focus on what divides us but on what unites us, which is being an American.”
The University of Tennessee in Knoxville responded with a statement: “We respect the brave men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces, the commitment of legislators Tennesseans have voted to office, and our student athletes who represent our institutions,” and after receiving the letter it is “engaged in conversations across the System about how to move forward in a way that shows that commitment and respect for all.”
ACLU of TN
The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee issued a statement commending the ETSU men’s team for “using one of our nation’s most valuable and practical tools for advocacy — freedom of expression.”
“Freedom of expression does not cease to exist if you walk onto a basketball court — especially if you attend a public university,” it said. “Your ability to protest peacefully does not disappear because of a scholarship, and your First Amendment rights are certainly not tied to lawmakers’ reactions to the content of your speech.”
The statement also references state lawmakers’ criticizing the student-athletes during a committee meeting before sending the letter.
“The U.S. Supreme Court has long held that neither public schools nor legislators can force their definition of patriotism on students by requiring students to participate in compelled speech,” the ACLU said. “These students can say what they want as long as it does not disrupt the learning process.”
