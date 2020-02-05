Police arrested a Sweetwater man on drug charges during a traffic stop Tuesday .
Police arrested Clifford Thomas Sloan, 39, of Sweetwater, and charged him with possession of a Schedule II substance with intent to sell.
On Tuesday evening Maryville Police Department officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of a car involved in an alleged shoplifting. During the traffic stop, officers made contact with Sloan, who was a passenger.
Officers searched the passenger’s belongings, and found approximately two ounces of methamphetamine and one gram of marijuana, according to a police report.
Narcotics officers from the 5th Judicial Task Force responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The 5th Judicial Task Force team is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Alcoa and Maryville police departments.
The driver was released without charges.
Sloan was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
