New technology is giving students at home a different view of classrooms in the Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
With an iPad mounted on a Swivl robot, the camera automatically follows a teacher moving around the room or students working on a group project.
Director Rob Britt asked Blount County Schools to test the setup, and SESI began using a Swivl system a couple of weeks before fall break.
Last week teacher Lynette Cottrell was using the Swivl in a Future Ready Academy geometry class with Abigail Brantley, who was learning at home that day. The teacher and students in the classroom could see Abigail on the iPad screen, and she could follow the action in the room.
During a group assignment classmate Alyssa Burchfield held a small “Marker” the robot automatically follows, so Abigail could see what Tyler Gilliland was writing on a whiteboard.
While users can wear the tracker around their neck like a lanyard, Cottrell said they discovered if someone wears it while writing low on the board the view is too low. Sometimes they tape the Marker to the whiteboard.
“These students don’t think twice about working with someone who is online,” Cottrell said.
The teacher also can use it to record lessons, and the program integrates with platforms such as Zoom.
The automatic tracking is much more convenient than trying to carry a laptop around the classroom.
The cost for the stand, robot base, tracker and two microphones was $958, according John Herron, BCS technology supervisor, and did not include the iPad. The Swivl system works with iOS and Android devices, including mobile phones.
At that price, he noted, “obviously we can’t buy one for every classroom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.