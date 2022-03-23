“It’s like moving from pen and paper to a computer,” Anjanae Brueland, Blount County Public Library deputy director, said about her work this week.
Brueland, other library administration, all library staff, 17 volunteers and a handful of members from the library board of trustees are tagging the entire inventory with radio frequency identification or RFID stickers this week while BCPL is closed to the public.
Keeping on schedule, a little over half of all 198,000 books, magazines, CDs and DVDs were RFID-ready on Wednesday.
Brueland said when the library opens back up on Monday, the community won’t see any changes. The only evidence of hours spent handling each item will be a small, rectangular, white sticker likely placed on the inside cover of each book.
The stickers have traces of metal that work similar to a barcode, except faster and without needing a direct line of sight.
Once each tag is stuck on a book, the book is placed on a scanner that sends its new location information to a computer, where it’s saved. Then, the existing barcodes on the books are scanned to merge old information in with the new location.
“This is the big makeover for the books,” Brueland said.
Tagging each inventory item with the electromagnetic sticker will allow technological upgrades to be implemented in the future to alleviate staff tasks. The first with be self check out stations and the second automated sorting for returned books.
Once fully installed, RFID technology will free up about 68 hours of staff time and eliminate tasks like picking returned books off the ground and sorting them on a shelf.
BCPL administration expressed their gratitude for everyone who helped implement RFID this week.
”We’ve had a lot of wonderful support from the Friends and from board members coming in,” Brueland said. “If we didn’t have them, it would be a different kettle of fish.”
”We couldn’t do this without the help from the staff, our trustees, our Friends of the Library who are here to volunteer, as well as members of the public who have come in and helped us out,” BCPL Director Manny Leite said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.