Grilling has been popular since man discovered fire. Tailgating has been popular almost as long. A crisp Saturday afternoon, time with friends and great food — what could be better?
Planning the menu and preparing the food should be almost as enjoyable. The following recipes feature popular ingredients and can be prepared partially or completely a day ahead.
Provide a serve-yourself area for the tortilla sandwiches. Pre-cut the tortillas. Each guest can add their favorite combinations. Offer mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup in squeeze bottles. A short time on the hot grill, with the grill master's permission, adds to the taste.
Notice I used fideo pasta in the salad. Long strands of spaghetti are unhandy when one is eating from a paper plate standing up.
All-purpose slaw is just that. It's delicious as a side dish with fried chicken and hamburgers or a topping for barbecue on buns or hot dogs.
Go Vols!
Rice Krispy Treats with Oreos
1 (10 ounce) package regular size marshmallows
3 tablespoons butter
6-7 cups Rice Krispy cereal
2 cups crushed Oreo cookies, divided
1 (11 ounce) package white chocolate chips, melted
Spray a 9x13 baking dish, or the equivalent, with nonstick spray.
In a large, microwave safe bowl, add marshmallows and butter. Cook 1 to 1½ minutes. Stir together until smooth. Stir in cereal and one cup of Oreos. Stir until well mixed. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Press down gently. In a medium-size microwave safe bowl, heat chips *one minute. Stir until smooth. Spread over treats. Sprinkle with the remaining Oreo crumbs. Press down gently. Cool; cut into squares.
*You might need to cook the chips an additional 10 seconds. Do so carefully. Over cooking chocolate chips causes them to seize.
Tortilla Sandwiches
1 (8-12 inch) tortilla for each serving
Use the flavor of your choice.
Lettuce
Tomato
Bacon
Thinly sliced ham
Thinly sliced turkey
Thinly sliced roast beef
Sliced mild cheddar
Sliced Swiss
Sliced pepper jack cheese
Mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup to taste, optional
Cut one half of the tortilla from center to edge. Place fillings on all four quarters. Fold first quarter up, that quarter over to the left and the fourth quarter up over that one. Brush one side very lightly with oil. Place oiled side on a grill or on a hot skillet. Brush the top likewise. Cook on each side until golden.
Spaghetti Salad
1 pound fideo spaghetti noodles
1 (16 ounce) bottle creamy Italian salad dressing
1 tablespoon dried herb seasoning blend from your pantry
2 cups shredded, sharp cheddar
2 firm, ripe tomatoes, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 cup diced, sweet onion
1 English or two home-grown cucumbers, peeled and diced
Cook noodles al dente, according to package directions. Cool completely.
In a large bowl, combine seasoning, cheese and vegetables. Add pasta. Pour salad dressing over all and stir gently until well combined. Cover and chill several hours.
All Purpose Slaw
For the Slaw
1 pound shredded cabbage
1 cup thinly sliced onion
1/2 cup shredded carrot
1/2 cup shredded radish
For the dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon celery seed
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large bowl, toss vegetables with cabbage until well combined. In a medium bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. Pour dressing over all. Toss to coat. Cover and chill several hours.
