There’s a new way to see Blount County’s natural crown jewel, Cades Cove: shuttles from Townsend.
The shuttle service opportunity accessing Cades Cove on vehicle-free Wednesdays will begin July 7 and last through Sept. 1, the National Park Service and Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced in a joint news release Monday.
The shuttle service will be provided by Rocky Top Tours in Townsend, which will manage trips to and from Cades Cove between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
Shuttle service may be booked online at rockytoptours.com.
Tickets for the roundtrip shuttle service, including transporting personal bikes, is provided for a flat rate of $25 per person, according to the release.
“Vehicle-free Wednesdays in Cades Cove continues to be extremely popular,” GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash said.
He said the park recently added 85 parking spots to the Cove, but needs for increased visitor accommodation remain.
“The demand still far exceeds the space and we’re hopeful the shuttle service will allow more people the opportunity to enjoy this unique experience,” Cash said.
Though having a shuttle service may alleviate some of the Cades Cove traffic, officials still are encouraging visitors to choose their travel times thoughtfully, asking them to plan a visit in the “late afternoon and early evening” so that not everyone arrives in the morning during the vehicle-free-Wednesday season, which lasts through Sept. 1.
Staff members still are managing Wednesday parking at Cades Cove to help with safety and prevent “disruption” to roadside parking along Laurel Creek Road.
Already in 2021, lots are filling up by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the release said.
Moreover, those lots stay full through 1 p.m. and hundreds of visitors get turned away during that time.
The shuttles are supposed to help fix that.
“Shuttle service will provide an opportunity for visitors to guarantee access during the morning hours. Advanced reservations are encouraged,” the release said.
The vehicle-free Wednesday model is still in a pilot phase, but GSMNP officials say they’ve received positive feedback about it since it launched in 2020.
Nearly 30,000 bicyclists and pedestrians enjoyed the car-less Cades Cove Loop Road last year, according to the release, 25% more than in 2019.
Officials continue to evaluate the pilot program’s performance.
Park officials say they need more volunteers to manage the shuttle program every Wednesday, helping direct visitor flow, providing orientation and safety information and monitoring visitor use.
GSMNP is providing training and a uniform to anyone selected to fill the volunteer roles.
Blount Countians who are interested can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/GRSMCCVFD for more information and must be available each Wednesday through Sept. 1.
