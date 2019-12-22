An investigator with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office brought in a turkey for his department’s Thanksgiving potluck, but when employees went to enjoy the feast they found themselves enjoying cake slices instead of poultry.
BCSO Detective Douglas Folmar was serving his second illusion cake at the department; he brought the first, which resembled a human brain, to an office Halloween potluck.
The 35-year-old investigator made both confectionery masterpieces with his 18-year-old daughter, Sadie.
“We were just kind of doing it for fun,” he said. “I’d never even really baked cakes. I had made one in college once, but this cake we made for Halloween was the second cake that I have ever actually made.”
The inspiration for the brain cake came from Folmar’s law enforcement experiences.
“I’ve been to countless autopsies, and I know the anatomy of the brain,” he said. “I know what a real brain looks like versus one that you see on TV.”
The anatomically correct looking human organ cake covered in a transparent red gelatinous glaze shocked a few BCSO employees, and the detective relished in seeing their reactions.
“We just had an absolute blast with it, and everyone was stunned with how it looked,” Folmar said.
Talking turkey
The Sheriff’s Office hosted another potluck for Thanksgiving, and Folmar wanted to outdo his and his daughter’s Halloween creation, but he was unsure what to make. So, he reached out to a coworker for help with the decision, and during that conversation another detective interrupted from across the hall: “Make a turkey cake!”
“Alright, challenge accepted,” Folmar said. “And so I went home and told my daughter, ‘This is what they’re asking for, let’s do it,’ and we did.”
The father-daughter team started looking for inspiration online to see what other bakers have done with turkey-designed cakes.
“I felt like a lot of them were almost cartoonish, and looked kind of silly,” Folmar said. “I wanted something that was more realistic.”
The duo took a little more than 12 hours to complete their next baking marvel.
They started on their masterpiece by baking five 9-inch round sheet cakes. The sheets were layered and held together with a buttercream filling.
It then was refrigerated to give it a stronger base structure, and once chilled, the pair carved it to resemble a turkey’s body.
The cake’s main structure was wrapped in a brown-colored fondant, and the wings were created in a similar fashion.
The pair added depth to the creation by using two coats of a bourbon-based glaze for the cake’s finishing layers. The first coat was a lighter brown, followed by a second darker coat to giving the cake a more dynamic look.
“Then (we) put everything together with a sugar-based (edible) glue,” he said.
Every piece of the cake was edible, and even the twine wrapping the turkey cake’s wings together could be devoured because it was made with modeling chocolate.
Folmar knew they succeeded in creating a more realistic-looking cake when the finished product fooled BCSO employees.
“A couple of people stopped me in the hall — when I was walking to the office carrying it in — and they said, ‘Oh I didn’t know you were bringing a turkey,’” Folmar recalled. “I just kind of smiled and walked away.”
To finish out the holiday season, the dad-daughter duo baked a Christmas cake — but their latest confectionery triumph had a dark side — it depicted a murdered Santa lying face down in the snow, and the three-layered sheet cake was wrapped in yellow police tape.
Folmar and his daughter named the cake, “Ho! Ho! Homicide.” The detective shared the cake with his coworkers on Thursday, six days before Christmas.
In addition to elaborate decorations, Folmar recalled that all the cakes were delicious.
“They were really good,” he said.
Father-daughter bonding
Other than impressing fellow BCSO employees with their elaborately designed and tasty cakes, creating the culinary delights has given Folmar an activity to share with Sadie.
“The biggest thing with the cakes for me — and all of the cakes in the future — it’s really about bonding with my daughter,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed spending time with her. It something that we’re both passionate about.”
Folmar is unsure if they will ever best their turkey cake. While “Ho, ho, homicide,” was an elaborate piece of art, it only took half of the time compared to the turkey cake, and it was not nearly as complex.
“There was so much positive reception to (the turkey cake) that on the one hand we kind of need to try to top it, but at the same time we set the bar really high,” Folmar said.
However, his daughter may be itching to best their poultry confection.
“I told my daughter about the interview (with The Daily Times) and she said that she’s going to start planning our next cake,” he emailed.
Any future cakes they make are likely to end up in the detective’s office.
“This has been a good testing ground for me,” he said. “I never plan on getting into the business of selling them or anything like that. It really is about spending time with my daughter.”
Working in law enforcement requires dealing with humanity’s darker side — and in addition to a bonding activity — the cake-baking hobby is a great coping mechanism.
“In law enforcement, we see things that no one should ever have to see,” Folmar said. “We experience things that normal people don’t have to experience, and so we need some sort of positive outlet to unwind, and process the things you deal with on a day-to-day basis.”
