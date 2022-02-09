What started out as a one-man art show to introduce Chuck Finley and his talent to this community has now morphed into a quarterly event, only proving there's way more talent to discover.
Last February, Finley had his debut at Broadway Social in Maryville with business owner Eric Johnson's insistence. Finley had quit his job in the restaurant world and hoped his talents painting home portraits would help pay the bills. Before the night ended, Finley got commissioned to do some paintings and more than 100 people had graced the door of the venue.
It was Valentine's Day weekend 2021, so Johnson and Finley marketed the art show as a way for couples to enjoy a night out on the town. Broadway Social served hors d'oeuvres, complimentary wine and provided live music (Jason Bolinger and Shunt Trip) around the display of artwork.
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Johnson and Finley have paired up once again, this time adding six more artists who will display and sell their creations. The fun gets underway from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Skyview at Broadway Social, which is the upstairs venue with a fantastic view of downtown.
The other artists invited to participate in the art show are Nathan Tipton, who specializes in several different mediums as a creator of music, mixed media artwork, photography and videography; Susan Verekar, an artist whose work consists of limited palette oil paintings heavily influenced by architecture and the skies; Brynn McMillan, who will bring acrylic canvasses, oil paster drawings and one painted mannequin; Tony Long is a photographer who will show his prints on different papers that highlight the individuality of each subject; Patti Long is a creator of whimsical watercolors who uses layers and layers of color; and Michael and Marvin Day, brothers who have nine other talented siblings.
Finley said his was such a positive experience at the show he was all-in again. Since quitting his restaurant job, he said he's now done more than 300 paintings, many of them for mortgage companies who commission him to paint homes they've sold to be given to the new homeowners as housewarming gifts.
"I'm not as busy as I want to be," this artist said. "I have been able to pay the bills."
Word has definitely spread about Finley's work. He does a lot of home portraits for a mortgage company in Knoxville but people as far away as Idaho have hired him. He's also painted a barber shop for another customer in South Carolina.
In addition, this resident of Blount County has done his share of pet portraits.
"I am not likely to turn down a job," he said.
This leap of faith has taken him in directions he didn't expect to go, but Finley has been a willing participant. He said his wok has improved since he began and he expects that to always be the case.
"Watercolors are awfully temperamental," he explained. "I am still figuring it out. I expect to always be learning, otherwise I would get bored."
At the Feb. 12 show, Finley will have his Valentine's Day painting on display. He has even started selling prints along with his originals. When he's not doing commission work, he loves to paint rural scenes featuring barns, tractors and the like.
The art show is a great way for local talent to be seen and heard, Finley and Johnson said. It's also a great Valentine's Day date, they suggested.
