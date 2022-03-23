A 21-year-old Tallassee man faces more than a dozen charges after law enforcement officers said he attempted to evade arrest Tuesday night, March 22.
Jesse Edward Nichols, Happy Valley Road, is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000 on charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, two counts of evading arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.
Those are in addition to two counts of felony probation violation and one charge of domestic assault, for which has had outstanding warrants when a deputy first spotted him driving out of an alley onto Sevierville Road around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
According to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report Nichols didn’t stop when a deputy activated his red and blue lights near Maryville Mobile Home Park. The deputy reported that Nichols instead accelerated and drove two laps through the mobile home park before heading north on Sevierville Road, and the pursuit continued to East Broadway Avenue. To avoid being boxed in at the intersection of Old Knoxville Pike and Wildwood Road, the report said, Nichols drove over a curb.
Deputies twice tried a precision immobilization technique, driving their vehicles into the one Nichols was driving so he would lose control, first on East Broadway and then Main Road. In between, the report said, Nichols hit the front end of one patrol vehicle. When the car Nichols was driving stopped on Main Road, deputies said he ran and didn’t obey commands telling him to stop and get on the ground because he was under arrest.
A deputy said Nichols dropped two plastic bags while running, one later found to contain 4 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine and the other with 15 grams of marijuana. An officer reported Nichols also was attempting to hold a pistol in his pocket while running. After taking him to the ground in a back yard on Main Road they reported he had a Smith & Wesson SD40 semiautomatic pistol and ammunition.
Nichols is scheduled to appear at a 9 a.m. hearing March 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.