Any festivities centering on food and flavor are inevitably enhanced when the setting complements the offerings. That’s the idea behind Tastes of the Smokies, an inaugural event taking place on Saturday, June 18, on the grounds of The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend.
In addition to celebrating cuisine indigenous to the Appalachian environs, the focus will also center on local music, crafts and culture. Approximately 20 local vendors will share their wares across the Heritage Center campus, including the museum and village. The food will be provided by local dining establishments — among them, Elvira’s, the Abbey and Peaceful Side Social. In addition, visitors will have an opportunity to sample beer and wine from local breweries and wineries, including Albright Grove Brewing, Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, EZ Stop and the Boyd Family’s Argentinean wines.
The event is billed as a kick-off to what the organizers envision as an annual community event to benefit the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center.
“We want our guests to connect with the spirit and history of Townsend, Cades Cove and the Great Smoky Mountains,” said Sherry Harris, currently Business Development Manager for the Heritage Center. “Our Museums offer something for everyone, from hands-on activities to tours of original 19th century buildings and a Cherokee Native American collection. Our guests, members and people from the local community will be able to see what’s new and current, as well as what’s on the drawing board for the future at the GSMHC, all while exploring the grounds at their own leisurely pace.”
“My staff and I look forward to hosting our entire community for this exciting new event,” Brent Lambert, Executive Director of GSMHC, said in a press release. “We invite members and non-members alike to spend the late afternoon and evening at Tastes of the Smokies at the GSMHC.”
Following the festivities at 7 p.m., there will be a concert starring country music star Carlene Carter, who is also known as the daughter of June Carter Cash, along with opening act Dusty Leigh.
Harris said that the idea for a celebration originated in September 2003 when volunteers met at an introductory luncheon at the Richmont Inn in Townsend. The initial intent was to form a guild for what eventually became the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, which, at the time, was only in its planning stages. According to its bylaws, the purpose of the guild was to gather volunteers that would assist in the promotion of the GSMHC’s activities though fundraising and other organized activities intended to create awareness of, and support for, the future GSMHC.
The following month, the first meeting of the GSMHC Guild ladies took place at Wear’s Motel, Suite 16, in Townsend. In early February 2006, the Heritage Center celebrated its grand opening. Prior to that however, two events that could be considered a prelude to today’s Tastes of the Smokies took place. The first was the initial Heritage Happening, which occurred in May 2004 at a tent across from a wedding chapel and Miss Lily’s. A year later, another gathering was held at the same location. Other Heritage Happening events followed on an annual basis, all with different themes. Harris said those previous events typically attracted around 300 people.
“Our first event after the pandemic was held at the Hilton near the Alcoa airport,” Harris said. “Our guests enjoyed the event, but they also wanted to bring it to the Heritage Center. Therefore, we’ll not only bring this particular event back home to the Heritage Center, but it will also be transformed into a new annual community event for the benefit of the GSMHC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.