The city of Townsend will host AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program in the new municipal building in Townsend beginning March 17.
Certified volunteers will be there on designated days for the next month and a half, helping Blount residents prepare and file 2019 tax returns.
This is the same program that is offered at the Blount County Public Library each tax season but the first time it’s being offered in Townsend.
Taxpayers can schedule one-hour appointments on specific Tuesday afternoons and Saturday mornings by calling 865-209-2408: They should specify the Townsend location, 123 Tiger Drive.
Walk-ins will be accommodated as the schedule allows, though some restrictions apply. Tax-Aide volunteers cannot process returns with farm income, self-employment income with losses, employees or home office deduction. Other complex returns also may be out of their scope.
The days and times appointments will be offered are:
• Tuesday, March 17, 3-6 p.m.
• Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 31, 3-6 p.m.
• Saturday, April 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, April 14, 3-6 p.m.
Walk-ins will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4; first-come, first-served appointments will be scheduled for this day.
