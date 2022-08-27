The Boys & Girls Club of Blount County is now under new leadership with the hiring of Penny Taylor as the club’s executive director.
Taylor started her position on Aug. 1 at the club, based at Fort Craig on Washington Avenue in Maryville. She moved here from Poplar Bluff, Missouri but is no stranger to Maryville and East Tennessee.
She and her family lived here previously, from 2003 to 2017. At that time, Taylor said she moved back to Missouri to care for her aging father, who has since passed away. She has five children, ages 26, 21, 19, 18 and 15.
“This is home to my children,” Taylor said. I love the people of Blount County. I am so excited to be back.”
While in Missouri, Taylor worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Heartland, making this a transfer. The Boys & Girls Club of Blount County is under the umbrella of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.
The club here currently has an enrollment of close to 100 students, who come there for summer programming and/or after-school care. This year, an offsite location was opened at Eagleton College and Career Academy.
“It is our first shared school site in Blount County,” Taylor said.
As she’s settling in, the new executive director said one of her main goals is to introduce Blount County to all of the programming that’s available. She mentioned a tutoring program for students who need that assistance, workforce development for the older students who can learn interviewing and soft skills and also partnerships with outside agencies.
Earlier in the week, representatives from Second Harvest Food Bank came to the center and taught the kids how to prepare a meal, which they were able to take home and share with their parents.
Blackberry Farm has also partnered up to teach the students gardening. Exercise classes have been offered over the years as well. Clayton has expressed interest to work on projects with the students.
“I don’t feel like the community understands the advantages of having a boys and girls club,” Taylor said. “My goal is to let the community know about everything the Boys and Girls Club has to offer.”
The center is open for students in grades K-12. The club also provides transportation from many schools in Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County.
Taylor will be dealing with a center move soon. Their lease is up in December 2023; Boys and Girls Club officials have already been exploring options.
Operating out of more shared spaces like the Eagleton site is one possibility, Taylor said. “We are exploring lot of options,” she explained.
She replaced Jeff Money, the former executive director who was let go earlier this year. Other staff, like Education Director Erin Wigley, have remained.
In her first month as executive director, Taylor has been getting introduced to other Blount County agencies, like United Way and Blount Partnership. Before coming here, she was heavily involved in her community in Poplar Bluff.
She was the chairperson for the Nonprofit Alliance for the Poplar Bluff Chamber and served on Women Aware, a business organization for women. In addition, she was involved in the Community Resource Council and did mobile food distributions with the Bread Shed.
Starting in September, Boys & Girls Club of Blount County will offer tours of the center, called Behind the Blue Doors tours, Taylor said. Blue doors are symbols of the clubs nationwide. Appointments will be necessary.
“We just want people to know what we do,” Taylor said.
