The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a "use of force" incident after a Blount County Sheriff's deputy fired his weapon on Thursday night and a man went to the hospital with injuries.
TBI said in a Friday news release that it would be looking into the incident, which happened about 11 p.m.
According to the report, shortly after deputies made contact with an intoxicated man in the 500 block of Long Hollow Road in Maryville, the situation escalated.
A deputy fired his weapon, but the bullet did not strike the man "directly," the release said.
However, the man is in the hospital with unspecified injuries.
No deputies were injured, the report said.
Per procedure, Fifth District Attorney General Mike Flynn requested the TBI investigation.
Agents will collect evidence and conduct interviews. They'll report to Flynn throughout the process, the release stated.
The TBI doesn't identify law enforcement officers involved in these incidents, but does defer to the agency involved to answer questions as it sees fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.