The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a “use of force” incident after a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy fired his weapon on Thursday night and a man went to the hospital with injuries.
TBI said in a Friday news release that it would be looking into the incident, which happened about 11 p.m.
According to the agency’s report, shortly after deputies made contact with an intoxicated man in the 500 block of Long Hollow Road in Maryville, the situation “escalated,” and a deputy fired his weapon.
The bullet did not strike the man “directly,” the TBI release said, but the man is in the hospital with unspecified, minor injuries.
No deputies were injured, the report said. The one who fired his weapon is on administrative leave, per department policy.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening also released a statement on social media describing details of the incident.
It said Conrad Tracy Johnson, 52, of Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested after a disturbance call and charged with two counts of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated domestic assault.
Just before 11 p.m., deputies said they found Johnson intoxicated and breaking items inside of the Long Hollow Road residence.
Deputies knocked on the door, heard a man’s voice telling someone not to open the door and then made contact by phone with a man inside the residence — the one who called in the disturbance.
More deputies arrived and the man told law enforcement Johnson was drinkin and breaking items inside the house.
He also told deputies Johnson was going to kill him, according to the BCSO release.
“A short time later, deputies heard screaming coming from the house and then what sounded like gunshots,” the BCSO release stated. “A deputy also saw that a fire had been started inside the residence.”
Johnson eventually stepped onto the front porch and then ignored deputies’ commands.
When the situation “escalated,” one of the deputies “fired a shot,” the BCSO release stated.
An AMR ambulance took Johnson to UT Medical Center. He was treated for minor injuries and released into BCSO custody early Friday.
The man who called in the incident and a woman inside the residence were not injured.
TBI agents are collecting evidence and conducting interviews. They’ll report to Fifth District Attorney General Mike Flynn throughout the process, according to TBI’s release
The TBI doesn’t identify law enforcement officers involved in these incidents and BCSO didn’t release the involved deputy’s name.
Johnson was being held on bonds totaling $200,000 pending 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
