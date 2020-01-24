Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating the circumstances regarding the death of a Blount County inmate.
Dalton Tyler Vanderburg, 24, of Rockford, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Blount County Jail on Jan. 15, TBI Public Information Officer for the upper east region of Tennessee Leslie Earhart confirmed. Emergency personal were unable to revive the 24-year-old inmate.
Vanderburg was serving time on four charges of violation of pretrial release after first being arrested and charged with several crimes in November 2019. He was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:52 a.m. on Jan. 13.
“His body was sent for an autopsy, and preliminary information indicates that foul play was not involved,” Earhart said. “However, the investigation remains active and ongoing.”
5th District Attorney General Mike Flynn called for the investigation.
When the Daily Times inquired for more details about Vanderburg’s death, Earhart declined to comment further.
“As this is an active and ongoing investigation, we have no further details to provide,” she said.
